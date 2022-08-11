ANSA McAL profits decline 85.4 per cent

ANSA McAL yesterday reported after-tax profit of $32.87 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decline of 85.4 per cent compared to the $225 million the local conglomerate earned in the same period in 2021.
For the period January 1 to June 30, 2022, the company reported profit before tax of $93.25 million, which was down 69.4 per cent on the $304.5 million ANSA McAL earned for the same period in 2021.
In a statement accompanying the unaudited financials, ANSA McAL chairman, Norman Sabga said: “The investment portfolios of our banking and insurance segments were affected by the volatility in global financial markets caused by inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine.
“These resulted in mark-to-market losses which reduced profit before tax to $93 million ($305 million in 2021) and earning per share to $0.16 ($1.11 in 2021).
“We expect that these non-cash losses will rebound as financial markets stabilise and growth projections improve.”
Speaking at a meeting with financial analysts and journalists yesterday, Sabga pointed out that the S&P 500 Index in the US is down about 20 per cent year to date, while the local stock market is down about seven per cent.
“Our investment portfolio is down 2.2 per cent. So we have beaten the benchmark by any stretch of the imagination. And that is what I want us to concentrate on.
“Our investing has been smart and has been able to withstand the drop in both local and foreign portfolios.”
He said no one likes to report the mark-to-market swings when they are negative, “but I think we have done phenomenally well in managing it the way we have”.
In the statement accompanying the results, Sabga said: “We are confident that the group’s resilient balance sheet, strong diversified portfolio and the quality of our people will allow us to achieve our strategic objectives.
“As we seek to buffer the headwinds caused by dynamic uncertainties and global financial volatility, our team is focused on the significant opportunities that are emerging.”
The group’s directors agreed to an interim dividend, which will be paid on September 7, 2022 to shareholders on the register as at August 24, 2022.
Asked about the group’s acquisition plan’s, ANSA McAL CEO, Anthony Sabga III, said the company remains interested in the renewable energy sector, having completed acquisitions in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.
He said ANSA Merchant Bank’s acquisition of Colfire, from the CL Financial liquidator is at a fairly advanced state of closure and all systems are in place for the regulatory approval of that transaction.
He said the group continues to look at opportunities in the financial services sector, both regionally and internationally.