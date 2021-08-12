ANSA McAL records $225m profit

DESPITE operating in a depressed economic climate due to the impact of Covid-19, the ANSA McAL Group of Companies recorded a profit after tax of $225 million for the first half of 2021.
The group’s profit before tax increased by $158 million to $305 million compared to last year’s first half of $147 million.
During ANSA McAL stockbrokers’ virtual meeting yesterday afternoon, chief financial officer Nicholas Jackman said the figure is a commendable result given the return to State-imposed lockdown in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have reshaped the business in a format that will position them well as they begin to move forward and all of this was done in the context of deceleration during Q2 as the second lockdown restrictions were imposed. So revenue was down by $58 million, or two per cent, but with that you see evidence with the group continuing to invest in our businesses and our total assets grew by approximately six per cent. We are up to $16.6 billion in assets,” Jackman stated.
Jackman outlined that the group observed a wider regional recovery for the first half of the year, which served very well to offset the marked declines they experienced in some of their largest markets.
“Trinidad and Tobago returned to a second lockdown in May while Barbados also entered into another lockdown and impacted by the ashfall from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Soufriere volcano eruption. We were encouraged by our results in Jamaica and the United States with the reopening of the markets, which was encouraging for our brewery market. The group also performed well in Grenada on the brewing side,” he said.
Jackman said manufacturing, packaging and brewing went up by $104 million compared to June 2020 of $71.1 million, while automotive and trading and distribution stood at $50.8 million compared to last year’s $31.1 million along with insurance and financial services experiencing an increase of $160.6 million, from $46.2 million in June 2020; and media, retail services and parent company stood at $10.9 million, compared to $1.5 million.
The group’s chief executive officer, Anthony N Sabga III, said it was encouraging to see the recovery of the recently rebranded Carib Beer USA facility in Florida.
“It is good to see that asset finally performing in the manner that it we expect it to. It has faced some incredible headwinds since the group acquired it. We are also very close in announcing the ground-breaking launch of our fifth brewery, which is carded for 2022, in Antigua.”
However, Sabga noted that the automotive businesses are facing some challenging times, but the group is seeing great opportunity with the newly entered and invested ANSA Automotive in Guyana due to their robust economy with oil and gas.
He also revealed that ANSA McAL Group of Companies will be making a measured acquisition into a blockchain crypto currency space.
“We definitely see that as a developmental pool and notwithstanding that it is already being one of the best performing asset classes in history. It is something that we can benefit from in this emerging economy.”
Sabga said the group will continue to maintain its strong liquidity to fund investment and expansion plans for the right opportunities.