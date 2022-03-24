ANSA McAL records $935m profit

ANSA McAL Group of Companies has returned to pre-pandemic profitability levels, recording pre-tax profits of $935 million for its year ended December 31, 2021.
This represents a $212 million or 29-per cent increase compared to December 31, 2020, of $723 million.
The group’s chief executive officer, Anthony N Sabga III, speaking on the financial results during a virtual meeting yesterday afternoon, said revenue increased by $50 million and earnings per share were up by 40 per cent—$3.45 compared to $2.46 in December 31, 2020; and total assets grew by 11 per cent—$17.461 billion.
He noted that most segments showed an increase in profit led by financial services where there was an overall increase in investment returns.
“Our distribution business strengthened its customer management model and benefited from high demand for food and cleaning products. Our beverage sector had a strong performance in Q4 due to the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions.
“These results are a testimony to the resilience of the Group even when faced with these unique challenges,” Sabga remarked.
Giving the report on the segments that experienced increased profitability, chief financial officer Nicholas Jackman said exports doubled in their packaging businesses, the coatings businesses weathered the changing operating environment; and in Jamaica and Grenada, where there was a government focus on construction, volume growth outdid the others, T&T and Barbados.
Jackman outlined that brewing was most impacted by restrictions on the “on-premise” consumption of alcohol.
On the automotive side, he said it experienced double-digit percentage declines in new vehicle sales due to international supply chain delays.
Parts and service held firm year on year, despite supply challenges. Significant effort was made to manage selling, general and administrative expenses to still deliver improved profitability.
“Distribution revenues were up in each of our jurisdictions. Improvement over the past three years led by changes made to go-to-market strategy, re-engineering of our supply chain and back-office processes, and people development.”
With respect to life insurance, Jackman said this market saw substantial increase in investment income from unrealised gains on local and foreign investments in 2021, compared to unrealised losses in 2020.
The media, retail services and parent company—Jackman highlighted the T&T market remained restrained for first three quarters, relaxation of national restrictions during Q4-21 brought the expected uplift in advertising revenues, and GML returned to profitability.
“Key drivers in 2021 were CPL and Olympics, but not enough to match that from the general elections and Carnival 2020 bumps in FY2020,” he said.
Building
momentum for 2022
According to Jackman, the conglomerate is seeking to complete the ANSA Bank transition/transformation as a digital-first commercial bank, along with insurance business, digital business, system transformation.