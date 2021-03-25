ANSA McAL reports 12.2% decline in profits

Significant challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have caused the ANSA McAL Group of Companies to report a decline in pre-tax profits to $723 million for its year ended December 31, 2020.
This represents a 12.2-per cent decline compared to its previous year where the conglomerate posted a profit of $1.036 billion.
The group’s chief executive officer Anthony N Sabga III, speaking on the financial results during a virtual meeting yesterday afternoon, said despite the operating income decline, the group’s cash flow and financial position was interesting as the companies were able to create a substantive net cash increase of $1 billion for the period ended December 31, 2020.
On the manufacturing, packaging and brewing side of the business Sabga reported a profit decline of $364.6 million or $15.5 per cent.
This was attributed to the border closure and the lockdown mandated by Government to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Giving the report on the segments that experienced profitability declines, chief financial officer Nicholas Jackman said: “The automotive trading and distribution fell by $125.5 million or 11.1 per cent while insurance and financial services experienced $208.7 million or 41.6 per cent decline in profit and media, retail services and parent company stood at $723.3 million a decline of 30.2 per cent.”
However, Jackman said the cash flow management was diligently done during the pandemic which led to an improved financial position with an increase in shareholder activity during a profitable year.
Sabga III said the group was optimistic about the continued recovery but this will also depend on vaccination efforts in its markets, a re-settled global supply chain and access to foreign exchange.
He said throughout the pandemic, every job was preserved along with the health and safety of ANSA McAL’s employees.
The group acquired the Bank of Baroda earlier this year.
“Our leverage is minimal, we have sufficient liquidity to fund expansion plans and have reserves to exploit future opportunities,” Sabga III said.
ANSA McAL has declared a final dividend for shareholders on record of $1.50 per share.
Asked for an update on how the group will be working with Government to acquire Covid-19 vaccines for the public, chairman Norman Sabga reminded that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh issued a statement saying that Government was prepared to work with ANSA McAL to source the vaccines.
“One has to remember nothing can happen without the support of the Government for the purchasing of vaccines. That’s all we have to say on the matter at this particular time,” he said.