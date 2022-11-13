ANSA McAL’s profit declines by 95.9%

Express Business Filler #1

LOCAL conglomerate ANSA McAL last week declared after-tax profit of $13.73 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, a decline of 95.9 per cent, compared with the $335.15 million the company earned for the same period in 2021.

The group’s results were impacted by the investment portfolios of its banking and insurance subsidiaries, said ANSA McAL chairman, Norman Sabga, in his statement on the group’s unaudited financials for the period January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

“The investment portfolios of our banking and insurance segment and at parent continue to be affected by volatility in the global financial markets. The resulting non-cash, mark-to-market losses reduced the group’s profit before tax to $139.1 million ($461.8 million – 2021) and earnings per share to $0.00 ($1.65 in 2021,” said Sabga.

He said: “While it is challenging to predict with certainty the timing of the turnaround of the investment portfolios, the core operating banking and insurance business lines continue to perform well and are expected to grow.”

The ANSA McAL chairman noted that ANSA Bank’s transformative digital commercial model is still on track to be launched before the end of 2022 and regulatory approval was granted at the end of October for the group’s acquisition of Colfire by TATIL. ANSA McAl expects to close the acquisition by early 2023, according to the chairman’s comments.

For the nine-month period, the group’s revenue increased by $581 million or 14 per cent to $4.716 billion ($4.135 billion – 2021) and total assets grew by 3 per cent to $17.570 billion ($17.043 billion – 2021). Its gearing ratio reduced to 8.6 per cent (9.6 per cent in 2021).

“With the exception of banking and insurance, all major business segments continue to show improvement over last year with our automotive, beverage, manufacturing, construction and distribution operations demonstrating strong, top-line growth and profitability,” according to Sabga.

He said looking wider and farther ahead, the ANSA McAL group has set an aggressive target of doubling the Group’s profitability by 2027. “Underpinning this target are robust strategies to achieve organic and inorganic growth in both new and existing regional and international markets. We also continue to balance prudent cost management and pricing strategies to achieve our very ambitious growth targets,” said Sabga.

Govt gets four more CLICO properties

GOVERNMENT has acquired three additional properties belonging to Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Ltd (CLICO) in the last year, with the payments going to reduce of the company’s debt to the State.

In addition, CLICO was directed to transfer lands at Mausica Estate, Arima, to the Government for “an appropriate reduction in liabilities”.

The insurance company’s debt to the Government now stands at $1.24 billion.

This was revealed in the 43rd quarterly report of the Central Bank, which was filed in the High Court pursuant to Section 44 E(7) of the act, for the quarter which ended June 30, 2022. The report is also supposed to be laid in Parliament.

Trinidad Generation to get external help

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expressed confidence that power outages such as those experienced on Monday and Tuesday, would be reduced in the future.

Responding to a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time yesterday, Rowley said the Government had been working closely with Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) to bring in external technical support for the La Brea power generation company.

“That is actively on the way and TGU is improving its reliability as I speak and we anticipate that this kind of occurrence will be reduced and ameliorated.”

National Energy’s profits increase

The National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (National Energy) recorded an after-tax profit of $70.96 million and revenues of $342.78 million in 2021.

In its annual report, published yesterday, National Energy said, “This was achieved as we continued to focus on synergies, cost optimisation, and operational efficiency which have successfully cushioned the impact of cost escalation. We will continue our efforts on our integrated strategy and work with centres of excellence within the NGC Group, as we continue our growth and sustainability goals through these unprecedented times.”