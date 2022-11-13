ANSA McAL’s profit declines by 95.9%

LOCAL conglomerate ANSA McAL last week declared after-tax profit of $13.73 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, a decline of 95.9 per cent, compared with the $335.15 million the company earned for the same period in 2021.
The group’s results were impacted by the investment portfolios of its banking and insurance subsidiaries, said ANSA McAL chairman, Norman Sabga, in his statement on the group’s unaudited financials for the period January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.
“The investment portfolios of our banking and insurance segment and at parent continue to be affected by volatility in the global financial markets. The resulting non-cash, mark-to-market losses reduced the group’s profit before tax to $139.1 million ($461.8 million – 2021) and earnings per share to $0.00 ($1.65 in 2021,” said Sabga.
He said: “While it is challenging to predict with certainty the timing of the turnaround of the investment portfolios, the core operating banking and insurance business lines continue to perform well and are expected to grow.”
The ANSA McAL chairman noted that ANSA Bank’s transformative digital commercial model is still on track to be launched before the end of 2022 and regulatory approval was granted at the end of October for the group’s acquisition of Colfire by TATIL. ANSA McAl expects to close the acquisition by early 2023, according to the chairman’s comments.
For the nine-month period, the group’s revenue increased by $581 million or 14 per cent to $4.716 billion ($4.135 billion – 2021) and total assets grew by 3 per cent to $17.570 billion ($17.043 billion – 2021). Its gearing ratio reduced to 8.6 per cent (9.6 per cent in 2021).
“With the exception of banking and insurance, all major business segments continue to show improvement over last year with our automotive, beverage, manufacturing, construction and distribution operations demonstrating strong, top-line growth and profitability,” according to Sabga.
He said looking wider and farther ahead, the ANSA McAL group has set an aggressive target of doubling the Group’s profitability by 2027. “Underpinning this target are robust strategies to achieve organic and inorganic growth in both new and existing regional and international markets. We also continue to balance prudent cost management and pricing strategies to achieve our very ambitious growth targets,” said Sabga.