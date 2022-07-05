Answering the call of the sea

Sharon Michelle Narine worked with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for five years before resigning to launch her own restaurant business alongside her South African husband and restaurateur in-laws.
But after 20 years away from a career at sea, Narine, 45, is finding herself back to where it all began—in the luxury cruise line industry where she has reapplied to work in a managerial role with the guest services department.
Narine, who fell in love and got engaged onboard the cruise liner Adventure of the Seas, before moving to South Africa to get married and start her business, made the decision to return to her career at sea because of the lifelong training she has received, her love for adventure, culinary arts, linguistics, maritime studies and hotel management training.
The seafarer at heart began working for Royal Caribbean at the age of 25 and has held a variety of positions, including guest services officer, concierge, departure co-ordinator, group co-ordinator and assistant guest services manager.
She reapplied to work with the cruise line industry months before the Trinidad and Tobago Government signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Royal Caribbean International, giving thousands an opportunity for employment, with successful applicants embarking on a positive, life-changing career path.
Some 2,000 citizens were able to get jobs with Royal Caribbean International after the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Royal Caribbean signed an MoU for the recruitment drive for nationals to work on the cruise ship line. Royal Caribbean is making available to T&T nationals thousands of jobs in over 500 categories, catering to various skill levels.
Career filled with perks
Narine said: “In 2000, I applied to Shipmate Services and was interviewed by a recruiting agent for Disney Careers. They are recruiting agents for the cruise ship industry, principally Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. I was interviewed for Disney Careers and declined the offer.
“Again, in 2005, I decided to reapply while working in the bank in Internet and telebanking. I was successful and began a new career as an officer with Royal Caribbean International on April 3, 2005, at the age of 25. Once you get the C-1/D visa, passport, and medical examinations completed, you are given a unique ID when your career begins,” Narine said.
Narine’s career at sea came with many perks and benefits. “This is a fantastically rewarding job, travelling the world and getting paid for it. Once on board, your daily commute to work is just a few minutes. My time at sea allowed me to expand my knowledge of culinary arts, culture and languages. The lifelong training on board includes, for example, STCW and DuPont safety training, maritime e-learning and hotel management training.
She added: “Training helped with problem-solving and technical thinking, providing a five-star guest experience, ensuring organisational policies and procedures are adhered to, developing and promoting new strategies and concepts to the management and supervisory teams on board, managing the delivery of standards, efficiencies, services and quality within the guest services team, with gold anchor standards, and delivering the wow experience on board,” she said.
“I love adventure, visiting the various ports of call and going on the shore excursions. I got engaged on board before moving to South Africa to get married and start my own business. I loved working with people from around the world. I worked with people at the front desk from Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Spain, Hungary, Argentina, Peru, Jamaica, Paraguay, Uruguay, Holland, Australia, England, etc.
“You get reduced cruise vacation prices for family and friends, air travel en-route and homeward bound, free laundry service, free medical insurance, which is required by maritime law, and discounts at cruise ship stores and often at land-based stores, bars, and restaurants,” Narine said.
Benefits for T&T, Caribbean
Narine said the opportunity to work in the cruise line industry builds character, and therefore will benefit this country as recruits will become better versions of themselves.
“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for the Caribbean to save, build, discover, learn and become better leaders. I also believe that international marketing/international relations is required to build a career at sea with the luxury cruise lines, and Tobago is a beautiful port of call destination,” Narine said.
She admitted the job can be challenging. “Although it can be demanding and challenging at times, working in the guest services department is an amazing lifetime experience. If you develop a good sense of maturity and responsibility, are hard-working, honest and pleasant, you can build a career at sea, “Narine said.
Narine, who used a famous Confucius quote as advice for those interested in working in the cruise line industry, said when you love your work, it feels like a choice more than a burden, so, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
More about Sharon Michelle Narine
Narine is contracted on a freelance basis as a business model for companies/enterprise brand, public relations and image consultancy through the many forms of media, PR and advertising, TV, press, radio, video and printed media such as billboards. She is the face of 15 local commercials.
She taught for the past 15 years after achieving first world place and being a gold medallion recipient in the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry in London, United Kingdom. She taught tertiary courses, including LCCI, ABE, CIM, certificates and diplomas at the Institute of Training and Development. She is currently pursuing post-graduate studies with Heriot-Watt University.
She is a professional model, actress and singer, with one of her most recent commercials being bmobile’s “Don’t Fuss for Christmas” campaign.
Narine is a volunteer with the Volunteer Centre of Trinidad and Tobago, working on projects such as the New Fire Festival, Healing with Horses, Buccoo Tobago, and Living Water Community.
She opened her home to Venezuelan migrants and refugees in 2020 to assist as a host; donating clothing and food, helping with jobs, etc; and with the Living Water Community.