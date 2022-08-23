Antigua registers 7% increase in visitor arrivals in July

Antigua and Barbuda Monday reported a seven per cent increase in tourist arrivals in July as the country continues to record a “steady rebound” in visitor arrivals in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that had forced the closure of borders here.
The Ministry of Tourism said during the month of July, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed 24,673 visitors to the destination, an increase 23,405 for the corresponding period last year and the 2019 record of 23,031.
“For a second year, we are experiencing a healthy summer season as consumer travel confidence grows and travellers make the decision to take that long-awaited vacation or previously delayed trip,” said Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez.
“In July, we saw a notable increase in group travel that contributed significantly to our growth, with one group from the US, bringing in approximately 500 visitors travelling to enjoy our summer events. We are optimistic that we will maintain this strong position of growth into August.”
Tourism officials here said that an influx of visitors from the United States contributed to the increase with arrivals 30 per cent higher than in July 2019. They said 13,305 of the visitors travelled by air from the United States in July, an additional 3,000 plus when compared to July 2019.
There was also growth within the United Kingdom market, with an increase of 272 British visitors to the destination leading to a five per cent increase in tourism arrivals for the month over 2019. Arrivals stood at 5,650 in comparison to the 5,378 in 2019.
Arrivals from Canada grew by one per cent while the Caribbean market saw a decline of 19 per cent.
During the month, the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) reported occupancies of 63 per cent across their members.
The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) is attributing the seven per cent growth in air arrivals for the month July 2022, when compared to July 2019, to increased airlift, aggressive destination marketing, easy travel protocols, the enthusiasm amongst consumers to return to travel, and their eagerness to once again participate in Antigua’s summer carnival.
“Antigua and Barbuda is presently listed amongst the top ten Caribbean destinations leading the Caribbean tourism recovery efforts,” said ABTA chief executive officer, Colin James.
“With good month-on-month growth and our overall tourism arrivals for the year to date only 16 per cent less than the 2019 figures, Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism rebound prospects are looking positive, particularly when we consider global tourism forecasts. For the Fall, our teams will continue to focus on closing the gap and achieving full recovery”, James said.
Overall, total stay over arrivals for the period January – July 2022 (YTD), stand at 154, 099. This is a 91 per cent increase over the 2021 comparison of 80,509 and a 16 per cent narrowing of the gap of the 2019 January – July totals that stood at 184,465.
IMF projects 7% growth
At the conclusion of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Article IV consultation with Antigua and Barbuda in February 2022, the head of the mission, Varapat Chensavasdijai, said: “Antigua and Barbuda’s economy is rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic. Real GDP growth is estimated at 4.8 per cent in 2021, following a sharp contraction of 20.2 per cent in 2020.
“A sustained recovery in tourism and construction activity is expected to underpin real output growth of 7 per cent in 2022. Two-thirds of the population have been fully vaccinated, which is among the highest rates in the Caribbean. However, a prolonged pandemic (eg, due to the emergence of new virus variants) and supply chain disruptions could put a drag on the recovery at the same time as wage and price pressures build.
“The government is determined to meet the targets under its medium-term fiscal strategy to bring public debt-to-GDP to under 70 per cent by 2030.
“Despite the pandemic, fiscal consolidation resumed in 2021 and the primary deficit narrowed to 1.8 per cent of GDP (from 3.8 per cent in 2020) reflecting domestic revenue mobilisation, external grants, and the reprioritisation of spending.
“The 2022 budget envisages a zero primary balance, with an ambitious capital spending plan financed by higher revenues, grants and borrowing. The uncertain revenue outlook underscores the need to streamline tax exemptions, strengthen tax compliance, and fully implement tax and customs administration reforms.
“It will also be important to assess the costs and benefits of the current energy pricing mechanisms given rising international oil prices. Containing spending on wages and transfers and improving public financial management will be essential.
In addition, the authorities should prioritise clearing arrears to suppliers and creditors while avoiding the accumulation of new arrears.
“The financial sector is showing signs of recovery. Banks are well-capitalised and liquid, but credit growth has been slow, particularly to the household sector. Loans under moratoria at banks and credit unions have declined significantly in 2021 and nonperforming loan ratios have remained stable. Nonetheless, supervisors should closely monitor asset quality and ensure that loan loss provisioning is proportional to credit quality risks, especially at credit unions.
“Antigua and Barbuda is highly susceptible to climate change and natural disasters, and continues to face structural challenges related to the high costs of reconstruction from Hurricane Irma and limited access to affordable home insurance against disasters.”
—CMC