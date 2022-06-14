Antigua seeking out Trini revellers

WITH most of the Covid-19 restrictions lifted across the Caribbean, the islands are hoping to invite tourists to their shores for this long-vacation period.
Antigua and Barbuda, in particular, is hoping Trinidadian’s appetite for carnival will see revellers descending on their islands to partake in their week-long festival from July 27 to August 2.
Unlike T&T, which celebrates its Carnival in February, Antigua’s carnival coincides with Emancipation.
In an interview with the Express Business, Roger Perry, marketing and public relations manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, said carnival is a business to the country, having been in existence since 1967.
“It’s very integral because it is now our largest contributor to the economy in terms of that one event, differently from tourism which is all year round,” he said.
He said that one festival contributes EC$2.5 million to the economy.
“Imagine having 84 fetes and having 10 days of carnival,” he said.
He said in 2019, Antigua managed to attract 5,000 regional travellers and 10,000 international travellers to participate.
This, he said, was one of their biggest carnivals.
Now after a two-year hiatus, coming out of Covid-19 lockdowns and curfews, the Antiguan organisers are hoping for a bumper festival.
He said people need to get back to enjoying themselves.
“We decided, listen, we’re opening up the country. We’re bringing back carnival. We are just going to do it safely,” he said.
Perry said while a few activities were held during Covid-19, it didn’t attract the numbers they were hoping to get.
“We realised now that people prefer to interact. Humans are social beings. We don’t want to be locked away. We are not made to be locked away. We need to create, we need to touch, we need to feel, we need to be a part of each other. So that’s why we decided we’re going to go through with the carnival this year,” he said.
More indigenous
How does the Antigua product compare to Trinidad?
Perry said their product is more indigenous.
“We deal more with the cultural elements of carnival. We still bend wires to make costumes. So that’s why you can see most of our costumes are different. We have the party mas which the younger folks go to, but most of the older folks prefer the older way of doing their mas,” he said.
He said a big draw is T-shirt mas for which they get 15,000-20,000 people participating.
“T-shirt mas is not new to us but to the rest of the world. A lot of people are now calling and saying they want to come for T-shirt mas. Imagine 20,000 persons in different coloured T-shirts? Imagine how pretty that is? Imagine you have different sections of T-shirt mas? And imagine the young ladies making different designs according to how you want. So T-shirt mas has evolved and it’s a big thing in Antigua. People fly in from around the region for T-shirt mas,” he said.
He noted that it’s a place where T&T artists ply their trade and that the Antigua Recreation Grounds becomes “Carnival City” where the people gather to attend a variety of shows leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
He observed that while the region is finding its footing, Antigua has been open since 2020.
“We have been open for a while. What we did, we just put a lot of stringent measures in place. So for instance, you had to be vaccinated to come. You follow all rules, but we don’t lock down and say you can’t come,” he said.
While all international carriers have resumed flights to the islands, there are only two flights a week from T&T’s majority State-owned Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL).
“We’re hoping that CAL will add one more flight over the weekend,” he said.
Dependent on visitors
Charmaine Spencer, the marketing consultant of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, said it’s been a surprise that the region was one of the last to reopen for business.
She said Antigua is very dependent on tourism.
“We never really closed because we were open to private jet traffic and small craft traffic in Covid-19. By June 2020, we were open for business. We welcomed back American Airlines. So we have been working at it now for quite some time. And it gave us time to work through health protocols, get the properties ready and to get the hospitality workers vaccinated,” she said.
She said nearly 100 per cent of the island’s hospitality workers are vaccinated because they had to interact with guests.
“So we’ve been going at it for a while, and our economy has been able to balance that. We’ve been able to keep people’s livelihoods going, giving people the opportunity to tweak their business for Covid,” she said.
She said while they had curfews implemented, people came and stayed at the resorts.
“They could do the certified tours. That’s why the tours were certified. In order to take the visitors and keep them in their bubbles. There was a lot of bubble activity, and then people just came back in before the curfew time,” she said.
“Just because we went out the gate so early, we were able to work with our airlines. A lot of other islands followed the measures we put in place in terms of that Covid certification with the hotels and the tours, and did the same thing. So yeah, I think we fared pretty well. I think as a region, we showed our resilience to the people. Although sometimes the numbers were a bit scary, I think we managed quite well,” she said.
She said they have been going to the islands to drum up support to get people into their country.
Last week, Smartserv Ltd hosted an event for them at the Brix hotel to acquaint travel tour operators with their packages.
Spencer said they intend to be back closer to the event to drum up more interest.
“I think it’s just to build back up that momentum, make people feel comfortable and feel safe right now. Let them know that it’s happening. I think that if we work hard this year, we’ll see the thrust next year,” she said.