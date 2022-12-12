A DEADLINE of January 9 has been given by the Court of Appeal to Proman Holdings (Barbados) to provide full disclosure of documents requested by CL Financial (CLF) relating to the sale of Clico assets to it in 2009.
The court yesterday rejected an application by attorneys for Proman that it not set a specific date for when the documents should be handed over.
Instead, the three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Gregory Smith and Vasheist Kokaram pointed out that the substantive appeal was set to take place on January 27, and therefore, the documents had to be disclosed before then.
Earlier, during the virtual hearing, Senior Counsel Deborah Peake, who is leading the case for CLF, complained to the court that its previous order made on October 19, was not being complied with.
While she submitted that since then her client had received some of the requested documents from Proman, she was concerned by recent communications her client had received that the disclosure of other information requested could be in breach of the Companies Act.
In addition to that, the attorney said Proman did not provide her client with any date as to when the balance of the documents could be disclosed.
“We have sent a consent order to them and they indicated they would have no difficulty with that but only on certain conditions,” Peake submitted.
In response to her complaints, however, Proman’s lead attorney Simon Salzedo, KC, said his client had been complying with the court’s order in the best way it could.
However, he submitted that it had concerns over the disclosure of any commercially sensitive CLF may request.
Salzedo said CLF had asked for “a great deal of information” spanning approximately 4,000 pages, and these documents needed to be examined to ensure that the disclosure of any of it would not be in breach of commercial confidentiality.
Some of the other information requested by CLF was not even under the control of his client, he said, and therefore, that would make it impossible for Proman to disclose it.
“We have been disclosing the information, but we ask for the opportunity to properly examine the specific pieces of information. If we identify items of commercial sensitivity then we should be allowed to raise it before the court.
“Some of the documents requested are not even in the company’s possession. We cannot agree to all this information being provided by any particular date because some of it may not be in the control of my client at all,” he stated, pointing out that CLF wanted the documents by the end of this week.
Salzedo said Proman had been responding “in good faith” and urged the court to not impose “a blanket draconian order.”
Fyard Hosein, SC, however, who appeared for Clico, accused Proman and its attorneys of deliberately attempting to “hide information to slow CLF and Clico down.”
He suggested that Proman was not satisfied with the previous order of the Appeal Court, it could take its fight to the higher level at the Privy Council.
Salzedo took issue with the accusation though.
“I ask the court to disregard that. We have accepted the orders of the court and we have complied by providing information as practically possible,” he said.
On October 19, the Justices had granted an interim stay to Proman, preventing the liquidators of CL Financial (CLF) from enforcing a judgment delivered in its favour in last October by Justice Devindra Rampersad.
The High Court order had to do with the sale of shares in CLICO Energy to Proman Holdings in February 2009 that was facilitated by Lawrence Duprey, former executive chair of CL Financial and CLICO, just three days after he signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bail out the group.
While Proman appealed the High Court’s decision, it was ordered by the Appeal Court to pay into the court US$83 million in revenue from its subsidiaries that it had been holding in escrow since October 2021, pending the outcome of the substantive appeal.
That payment was to be made by no later than October 31.
Further to that CLF and CLICO were also allowed to appoint two directors to the board, who would be allowed to access PETL’s (formerly CLICO Energy) financial records. The two directors on the board of Process Energy are Ulric Miller, a CLICO director, and David Holukoff, one of CLF’s two joint liquidators. Peake explained that Holukoff is a corporate director, who represents GTSS, a Grant Thornton entity.
The main area of contention is that CLF and Clico are claiming that the shares sold were valued at US$130 million, way in excess of the US$46.5 million for which the shares had been purchased by Proman on January 3, 2009, three days after the MoU. Shortly after Proman acquired the 51 per cent shareholding in CLICO Energy from CLF and CLICO, it renamed CLICO Energy to Process Energy Trinidad Ltd.
In his January 30, 2021 judgment, Justice Rampersad found that Duprey acted without due care and diligence and even failed in his fiduciary duties under the Companies Act, as he failed to act honestly and in good faith with a view to the best interest of the companies.
At the time the deal was struck, CLF controlled 34 per cent of the shares of CLICO Energy; CLICO, 17 per cent and Proman owned the 49-per cent balance.
Given that Proman purchased the shares held by both CLF and CLICO, this resulted in Proman controlling the entire company.
In its claim, attorneys for CL Financial and CLICO contend Duprey did not have the authority to sell CLICO’s 17 per cent stake in CLICO Energy, which they claimed was held by CL Financial in trust for CLICO.
In 2017, the CLF conglomerate was put into liquidation by the Government to clear the remainder of its debt arising out of its multi-billion-dollar bailout by Government.