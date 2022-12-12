Last week, two of the country’s energy majors, bpTT and Shell T&T, signed significant agreements with the Government. The first took place last Tuesday as the Government inked new agreements with regard to the restructuring of Atlantic LNG with bpTT, Shell and the National Gas Company (NGC).

The second, on Friday, saw the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the consortium partners (bpTT, Shell T&T and Lightsource bp) for the country’s first utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

So what does this mean for T&T?