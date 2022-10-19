THE Appeal Court yesterday granted an interim stay preventing the liquidators of CL Financial (CLF) from enforcing a judgment delivered in its favour last September over the sale of shares in Process Energy (Trinidad) Ltd (PETL) to Proman Holdings (Barbados) Ltd in February 2009.
The sale was facilitated by Lawrence Duprey, former executive chair of CL Financial and CLICO, just three days after Government bailed out the companies.
Yesterday, a three-member panel comprising Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Gregory Smith and Vasheist Kokaram granted the interim stay to Proman but with certain conditions.
Proman was ordered to pay into the court US$83 million in revenue from its subsidiaries that it had been holding in escrow since October last year, pending the outcome of the substantive appeal.
That payment is to be made by no later than October 31.
Further to that CLF and CLICO were also allowed to appoint two directors to the board, who would be allowed to access PETL’s (formerly CLICO Energy) financial records.
Last September Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that Duprey acted without due care and diligence and even failed in his fiduciary duties under the Companies Act, as he failed to act honestly and in good faith with a view to the best interest of the companies.
At the time the deal was struck, CLF controlled 34 per cent of the shares of Process Energy; CLICO, 17 per cent and Proman owned the 49-per cent balance.
Given that Proman purchased the shares held by both CLF and CLICO, this resulted in Proman controlling the entire company.
In its claim, attorneys for CL Financial and CLICO contended Duprey did not have the authority to sell CLICO’s 17 per cent stake in CLICO Energy, which they claimed was held by CL Financial in trust for CLICO.
In addition to that, the companies claimed the shares sold were valued at US$130 million, way in excess of the US$46 million for which it had been purchased by Proman.
In its defence, however, attorneys for Proman argued that CLICO did not have its stake registered, in an attempt to avoid paying stamp duty.
However, in his ruling, Justice Rampersad said the court was convinced the transfer could still be registered and all CLICO needed to do was pay the requisite stamp duty and or penalties.
The judge said he was of the view Proman was aware of a sub-committee for the disposal of assets of the CL Financial companies “and the re-newed requirements for shareholder resolutions thereby curtailing Duprey’s prior ostensible authority and also failed to make any enquiry whatsoever on the evidence before this court as to whether or not he was authorised to enter into this share purchase agreement in the very unusual circumstances that prevailed at the time.”
In turn, CLF, which is currently in liquidation, was ordered by the court to reimburse Proman for the purchase price plus interest.
While the judge noted that officials from Proman Holdings were wrong to go ahead with the deal, he said their conduct did not constitute fraud.
Rampersad’s decision was later appealed by Proman.
At yesterday’s hearing Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, representing CLF and Deborah Peake, who appeared for CLICO, presented submissions on behalf of their clients.
They argued against Proman receiving the stay, suggesting that the substantive appeal was doomed to fail.
“They have had the benefit of a stay for the past year and they have not established a good prospect of success,” said Peake.
“This case is based on their own evidence in which they say they can’t pay and they will not pay,” she added.
The monies Peake was speaking of was the US$169 million in dividends that her clients would have received had their stakes in PETL not been sold.
“There is a real risk that we cannot enforce the judgment if we are eventually successful on appeal,” she stated.
The attorneys also expressed concern over Proman’s refusal to allow the companies to elect three members to PETL’s board. If this was allowed, the attorneys said it would have ensured that directors of Proman did not further divest the company’s assets.
In response to their submissions, Proman’s King’s Counsel Simon Salzedo disputed claims that his client did not have a strong case with a good prospect of success.
He submitted that Proman had offered to appoint one to three independ-ent directors to its board but this proposition was rejected by CLF and CLICO.
In delivering the court’s ruling, Justice Smith said the panel was satisfied the appeal was not a frivolous one.
On the other hand, he said the judges were “gravely concerned” by Proman’s claim that it was unable to pay the full judgment debt.
The appeal will again come up for hearing on December 12 when the parties will report to the court on the compliance of the orders.
The substantive appeal is expected to take place in January.