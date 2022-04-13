FOR what it’s worth, this column is fully in support of the Government’s decision to increase the price of gasolene, despite the pushback from political opportunists and the left-leaning believers that manna from heaven always falls on the Trinidad land mass.
While no one likes to pay more for anything, it is clear that the majority of the thinking population of this country realises the following:
• The price of gasolene has risen in many countries around the globe as a result of the sharp escalation in the price of crude oil, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions from the US and Europe;
• Gasolene subsidies mostly benefit the rich, many of whom who drive the big, gas-guzzling SUVs;
• The preliminary estimate of the amount of money spent on transfers and subsidies in the 2021 fiscal year, according to last year’s Review of the Economy, was $27.24 billion. That means that 53.6 per cent of every dollar spent in 2021 went to transfers and subsidies.
Clearly, given the temporary nature of T&T’s crude oil and natural gas windfall, the country simply cannot afford to continue allocating more than half of its total expenditure on transfers and subsidies.
Not when T&T’s debt to GDP ratio was 85 per cent at the end of December 2021 and every unbudgeted dollar of expenditure must either come from borrowing, which would further increase the country’s debt to GDP ratio, or withdrawing funds from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund;
• In his 2022 budget presentation, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, spoke about the introduction of a utility cash card to provide low-income and vulnerable groups access to subsidies for electricity and water.
Mr Imbert continued: “A similar system will be extended to the same group of citizens in respect of the fuel usage upon the liberalisation of the fuel market. A Fuel Cash Card will be made available to vulnerable groups to offset the cost of increases in the price of motor fuels. This Cash Card Programme will be administered by the Ministry of Public Utilities.”
One expects that the Government is hard at work to make the fuel cash card system a reality within the shortest timeframe;
• For those who are not in the low-income and vulnerable groups, belt-tightening adjustments to their expenditure may be required.
I do not support, though, the increase in the price of diesel, as that will unnecessarily add to the inflationary spike T&T, and many countries around the word, has been experiencing.
The proposed increase in the price of diesel should be reviewed.
WHEN Guyana’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo said last month that T&T was “falling apart,” he may not have been correct on the state of the economy, but on the smaller issues, such as board appointments, he may be on to something.
On Sunday, I was having a discussion about the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), when the issue of the chair of the statutory body, came up.
A quick Google search revealed the following from the July to December 2020 edition of T&TEC’s magazine ‘Watts Happening’:
“Mr. Romney Thomas, attorney-at-law, is the new chairman of the board of commissioners of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.
“His appointment is effective from January 1, 2021 and ends on December 9, 2021, the same time as the current Board of Commissioners.
“Mr Thomas replaced Mr. Keith Sirju, former chairman, who demitted office on December 31, 2020.”
The average person reading those three sentences would conclude two things:
• That the process of appointing a chair for the T&TEC board worked smoothly between Mr Sirju and Mr Romney as the former demitted office at the end of 2020 and the latter took up the position at the beginning of 2021;
• That the process of appointing a T&TEC board seems to have fallen apart more recently as the previous board demitted office on December 9, 2021 and there is, as of Monday evening (April 11), no sign of a new board.
How could an entity as important as T&TEC not have a board for even one day, yet alone four months?
How could Cabinet allow T&TEC to continue without a board for almost two months following the February 16, 2022, incident in which most of Trinidad was without electricity for close to 12 hours?
Have any major capital expenditure projects, new initiatives, business/strategic plans or the repayment of T&TEC’s huge debt to wholly State-owned National Gas Company been delayed as a result of the delay in the appointment of the T&TEC board.
In retrospect, was it appropriate for the Government to have asked Keith Sirju, who was chairman of T&TEC from December 2015 to December 2020, to serve on the three-man specialist team “to thoroughly investigate and determine the causes of, and national response to, the nationwide electricity power outage that occurred on February 16, 2022?”
Did Mr Sirju, who is one of this country’s most respected structural engineers, have the requisite independence from T&TEC, having served as its chair for five years?
On Monday, T&TEC’s corporate communications manager, Annabelle Brasnell was asked to confirm whether T&TEC had been without a fully constituted board since December 9, 2021, a period of four months and also how does the absence of a board affect the operations of the Commission, especially at a time when the major incident investigation is ongoing.
Her response was: “I can confirm that the term of the last Board of Commissioners expired on December 9, 2021.
“The Cabinet recently approved the selection of Members of the new Board and the instruments of appointment are currently being prepared by the Office of the President. As such, new appointments are imminent.
“With respect to the conduct of the major incident investigation which was recently concluded, the management team of the Commission provided all the information requested of it by the team of independent investigators.”
Let’s see how long the “imminent” appointment of the new T&TEC board takes.
This is not the first time the Express Business publication has had cause to question the tardiness in the appointment of important boards.
In the September 9, 2020 edition of this magazine, it was pointed that the term of the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), which was chaired by senior counsel Douglas Mendes, had expired on April 24, 2020.
A new board, which was chaired by senior public servant, Enid Zepherine, was only appointed on December 18, 2020. That means it took the Ministry of Finance more than eight months to appoint the TTSEC board.
By the way, according to the T&T Gazette, the term of office of Gerry Brooks as the chair of the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation, expired on March 10, 2022.