Her mission was to explore the wild, fascinating world we live in—backpacking one country at a time.

But after visiting close to 40 countries on her own, Leanna Gheseawan, discovered love in Italian product marketing manager and fellow traveller, Fabio Branca.

The couple linked up “couchsurfing” on an online community for travellers.

“This website allows you to meet travellers or locals, where they can offer you “free” accommodation at their home, meet for a coffee or just get advice on places to visit. I am a very active member of this community, hosting close to 100 travellers’ annually at my home and using this website when I backpack abroad to meet new people and families or gain information on things to do and see,” Gheseawan told Express Business during a recent interview.