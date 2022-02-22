Artistes count their losses

CARNIVAL 2022 is turning out to be the second year in which scores of local artistes who depend on the annual festival for their livelihoods, are experiencing a dramatic decline in their income.
For the soca and calypso community of artistes, the cancellation of last year’s Carnival and the decision to host this year’s severely scaled-down “Taste of Carnival,” has meant lost opportunities to earn millions of dollars from performances and events in T&T, throughout the region and internationally.
Artistic director of D’ Soca Unit, musician and philospher Vincent Rivers lamented the scores of singers and musicians have not made any money for the past two years. To compound it, he said they have not made any money for “A Taste Of Carnival 2022,” because the State is yet to release funding.
Rivers, who is also a soca artiste, said: “Before the pandemic, it would have been according to the magnitude of the show. Shows that draw mammoth crowds automatically meant more money. You could request between $10,000 and $15,000. People are going for between $5,000 and $7000. even less now. There are fewer sponsors. The people who did the infrastructure and sound system would make some money still. They don’t have to pay for fire, police and bar licences because there are no big events. There are not even vendors outside the venues. It’s less money to promote the event. It means less money for musicians and entertainers. There’s no Calypso Fiesta.”
But for the artistes at the top of the soca income pyramid, it is all about diversification and making do with the reduced income flow.
“Our secret has been to save, invest and diversify. We have a multiple bag of tricks. Real estate, chocolates and manufacturing,” said Monty Montano, father of soca superstar Machel Montano, “Those efforts sustain us. I can’t say more about the money aspect. I am not too close to that side.”
Machel’s mother, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, said: “Machel and his wife Rene are in India for yoga and meditation. Machel has been in the business for a while. We are celebrating 40 years. We always strategise smart businesses. We focused on our chocolates and Machel. We opened his chocolate factory. My other son Marcus took the lead. That’s how he spent the time.
“We did not go out there and perform. We took the time to redirect and check yourself. We used that time to concentrate on developing quietly. Machel did some recordings. But no peformances. He is starting back at the end of April with Melee, in Cancun. I am no longer in management. I have retired. I am just the drone.”
Montano added: “Entertainers took it in stride. They adapted to the struggle. The struggle was great. They did not complain too much. They were creative. The artistes that took the initiative got up and did things to help themselves. It’s more than how much money they made, it was how they coped. That industry was affected the most. It depends on crowds of people. They had virtual concerts. Once the travelling started some went out. I know Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) started selling food. Rome (Jerome Precilla)started to do television programmes. They were creative, cooperative and patient. You did not see them making no set of noise.”
‘Iwer’ sings for smaller audiences
Celebrated soca artiste and businessman Neil “Iwer” George said: “I am dealing with the situation as best as I can. I am moving forward. It’s about where we are going. I just can’t sit and count the losses. No use crying over spilt milk. It’s a new time. I love to sing and I love to make people happy. It was never about how much money I could make. I feel the music and the energy whether I perform for five or 20,000 people.
“When Covid-19 struck the business, I never made it an issue. I knew we had to deal with it. I raised my family on entertainment money. By the grace of God, I will continue to live. I am still alive. I thank God for life.”
George added: “I am doing shows for 35 people. I moved up from 20. Just small gigs and private gigs. I am not talking about the money. I sing for happiness. I hoped about 90 per cent of the entertainers would have known you have to diversify. I hope they were doing the right thing at the time when they earned some money. The State has a festival. They have to start planning it from Boxing Day. But you have to help yourself.”
Cancelled shows
One of T&T’s up and coming soca artistes is Morvant and Sea Lots-based Swappi (Marvin Davis).
Davis pointed out that the entire local music fraternity has suffered as a result of the Covid-19 cancellation of Carnival 2021 and the lockdown that followed.
He said he ventured into food to keep himself afloat.
“I can cook every dish like geera pork, stewed chicken and callaloo. I have a ‘sweet han.’ To start business, you have to have a capital. I had to dabble in my savings. Because of the lockdown and the restrictions, things are now picking up. It is not at 100 per cent capacity. We are not making any big money. Little shows here and there for Carnival.”
Davis added: “I suffered a big loss. I don’t want to get into the exact dollars and cents. But suffice it to say, it was big. I had to cancel about 200 shows over the past two years. I was overbooked. I was set to hit Europe. I would have been booked for the summer. It was going at a ridiculous pace. I would have been sleeping on the aircraft.”
Davis admitted the music industry is based on glamour, image and an element of narcissism. But when the lights go down, he painted a grim picture of survival.
He said: “No one has come out and said what they are really going through. I have to call a spade a spade. They keep looking good for social media. They are all dressed up on Instagram. But the reality is they are wrestling with big demons. No money for gas. They can’t pay the WiFi bill for the children to log on to their classes. In some cases, lights and water cut.
“What about the promoters who keep asking artistes to do shows for free? You gave a great performance at a venue or someone’s home. Yet you can’t buy a bread on the way home. Don’t they stop to think artistes have families? They need to eat and drink. Pay their bills. Upgrade their homes.”
Davis expressed support for “A Taste Of Carnival 2022”.
He said: “If the road is dirty, people will complain. If the Corporation keeps cleaning it, they would say, they are a nuisance to commuters and passersby. You can’t please people. People have their own strong views. Everybody should be respected for their views. But Carnival will help a country that’s stressed out. Forget about the pods. We are still getting a taste. A taste is fine. I am focused on a boxing match, too.”