AS Bryden & Sons Holdings completed an agreement for a US$60.71 million loan, on June 6, 2022 as part of its acquisition by Jamaican manufacturer and importer, Seprod.
The consummation of the US$60.71 million loan from the local subsidiary of Barbados-based CIBC FirstCaribbean took place on June 6, contemporaneously with Seprod concluding its acquisition of AS Bryden, said Seprod CEO, Richard Pandohie and Nicholas Scott, the chief investment officer of Musson Ltd, the parent company of Seprod. They spoke in a joint call.
On May 6, the Express reported that Seprod had raised a two-year, unsecured bridging finance of US$25.4 million, paying an interest rate of 6 per cent, from the Cayman Island subsidiary of a major Jamaican bank, as part funding of its acquisition of AS Bryden. The bridging financing has a bullet payment in May 2024.
The consideration paid to the shareholders of AS Bryden & Sons has not been disclosed.
Documents from AS Bryden’s Company Registry filing indicate that the company concluded the loan agreement with FirstCaribbean International Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd on June 3, 2022. FirstCaribbean International Bank (T&T), which is described as the agent in the documents, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CIBC FirstCaribbean.
According to the ‘Statement of Charge Created by a Company’ document, the mortgage between AS Bryden and FirstCaribbean was perfected on June 6, 2022.
The mortgage document indicates that AS Bryden pledged all of its right, title and interest to and in all of its plant, equipment and machinery to the bank.
AS Bryden also pledged, among other things, its Intellectual Property Rights, all present and future goodwill, all its present and future right title and interest in its securities and all its respective bills of exchange, promissory notes and negotiable.
The security created by the debenture “shall constitute a first-ranking charge against the security assets,” according to the FirstCaribbean mortgage document.
The document was prepared by the T&T law firm Johnson, Camacho & Singh.
Reporting in the Sunday Express of May 8, 2022 indicates that AS Bryden has issued share capital of 5,884,000 shares as at September 7, 2020.
The shareholding of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings is held by four companies representing four groups of shareholders:
• Keskidee Ltd—owns 2,780,649 shares, or 47.25 per cent of AS Bryden;
• Ambergate Ltd—owns 1,735,180 shares, or 29.48 per cent of AS Bryden;
• Fairchild Ltd—owns 800,000 shares, equal to 13.59 per cent of AS Bryden; and
• Summit Investments- an executive profit-sharing plan, owns 568,171 Bryden shares, equal to 9.65 per cent of the company.
The company’s shareholding and shareholders had not changed as of May 24, 2022, according to the T&T Companies Registry.
On May 5, 2022, when the acquisition of AS Bryden by Seprod was announced, the news release said the “combined annual revenues are projected to be in excess of US$500 million.”
AS Bryden is one of the leading consumer products distributors in T&T.
In the May 5 news release announcing the acquisition, Seprod said: “Together Seprod and AS Bryden, with a team of close to 3,000 employees, will serve the world’s leading food, pharmaceutical, premium beverage, hardware and industrial companies, with an expanded portfolio of their own manufactured brands.”
Yesterday, the Jamaica Observer reported that Seprod intends to list AS Brydens & Sons Holdings on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) later this year and on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) sometime after that.
In a notice to AS Bryden employees on Friday, AS Bryden chairman, Paul Scott, and Richard Pandohie, who is the interim CEO of AS Bryden, said employees of the T&T company will be offered an opportunity to purchase shares in the Bryden group before the shares are listed publicly on nthe JSE.