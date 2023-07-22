AS Bryden to be publicly listed by year-end

IF everything goes according to plan, you will soon have the opportunity to become a part-owner of one of this country’s longest-standing family businesses.
This, as AS Bryden is expected to be publicly listed before the end of the year, chief executive officer of Seprod and The Brydens Group Richard Pandohie has said.
“Bryden going from a private family company to a public company, that is a big transition,” Pandohie told the Express Business.
Bryden commenced operations in this country in October 1923 under William Francis Bryden, making this year the company’s 100th anniversary.
On June 6, last year, the Jamaica Stock Exchange published a notice announcing that Seprod Ltd had closed its acquisition of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings.
Seprod Ltd is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
And that is where Pandohie hopes to have AS Bryden listed also by the end of October.
Once that is done, AS Bryden will then be listed on the T&T Stock Exchange soon afterward, he said.
“We wanted to finish that (the listing) earlier in the year but the audit won’t be completed until the end of this month so that has delayed us a little bit, but apart from that we are excited about listing,” he said.
Pandohie said the ongoing audit is part of the process being undertaken to also change AS Bryden’s reporting period to coincide with that of Seprod’s.
AS Bryden’s financial year ends in March while Seprod’s ends in December, Pandohie said.
So far, Pandohie said staff have already begun purchasing shares in the company.
“The employees are happy; 54 per cent of the (Bryden) employees have taken up shares in the company,” he said.
“We wanted our employees to be owners so when I am talking to them I am talking to my bosses,” he said.
Pandohie said he feels the acquisition has helped transform AS Bryden from just being a local company, with some interests in Guyana and Barbados to actually becoming a regional player.
Pandohie spoke to the Express Business at the AS Bryden booth at this year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.
Pandohie said the fact that AS Bryden has a presence in the TIC this year is evidence of the company’s changing philosophy.
Pandohie said this is the first time AS Bryden has been at TIC, while Seprod, on the other hand, first participated in the TIC in 2019.
“So we are trying to bring Bryden from just being a quiet company doing a thing, to coming and interfacing so consumers can touch and feel and see what Bryden is about, see what our people are about. We want to get even more integrated into the Trinidad culture,” he said.
“And the team has said that the response has been very successful and positive,” Pandohie said.
But the benefits from the merger have not only been one-sided, he said.
Pandohie said Seprod’s strategy was to become a regional player “at a minimum” and the Bryden acquisition has allowed them to actualise that dream.
“You can’t be a regional player unless you have a strong base in Trinidad and a strong base in Jamaica...any of those two countries. An anchor in the north and the south. So what the Bryden acquisition has done for us is given us a base to expand the manufacturing and expand our distribution,” he said.
“We are going out to people saying let us reduce your complexity when you come to the Caribbean. The Caribbean is very complex, a lot of small countries that require a lot of work each of them but we are saying we will handle all of that for you, we will take away the complexity and having scale would allow you to make those investments and have that discussion,” he said.
Pandohie described T&T as the manufacturing base of the region.
Silencing the noise
When the acquisition was announced over a year ago, Pandohie said there was some uproar but he believes the company has successfully navigated through it.
“There was a lot of noise with the acquisition, a Jamaican company acquiring such a long-standing Trinidadian company. The initial intent was to make sure first of all that our customers, consumers and the public including the government and the employees had a serious transition. It was to make sure that we went on without any noise and a year later we can tick that box at being done,” he said.
Pandohie said he is satisfied that no staff lost their jobs as a result of the acquisition.
The staff total as a result of the acquisition now stands at 3,500, he said.
Although they are now one group Pandohie insisted that the AS Bryden “identity” will remain untouched as the brand keeps its name.
Going forward Pandohie said T&T has a lot of extra-regional imports and the company intends to be aggressive in going after them and replacing them with production from within the region.
He said they are also trying to make sure they expand to meet demand. “So, for example, the people talk about food but one of the biggest growing items is pet care products and I think that is a huge opportunity to go into the region,” he said.
Pandohie said he also believes the “pharmaceutical space” is exciting from a manufacturing standpoint.
AS Bryden has signed off on a US$25 million investment for a new warehouse in Central Trinidad with construction carded for September, Pandohie said.
“This will start the consolidation of essentially a logistics and distribution hub for the region,” he said.
Pandohie said the company intends to remain “customer-centric”.
“At the end of the day everything is about increase, you want to make money for your shareholders but you want to increase the quality of life for the people in the region, creating job opportunities so the idea is to enhance the quality of life for everyone,” he said.
But the transition has not been without its bugbears, Pandohie said.
And the main one he listed is a challenge that has been the bane of the many companies operating in T&T; the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange.
“To make the investments, to expand, to buy more, you need more foreign exchange, so we are still trying to navigate around that but that is the challenge every Trinidadian manufacturer and company faces,” he said.
Bryden answers
the Caricom call
Pandohie said in the same year that Caricom turns 50, The Brydens Group celebrates a century.
“This year, the Group commemorates 100 years of business in Trinidad and Tobago from its new position within the regional Seprod Group of Companies Ltd. The Group has already seen benefits from its acquisition by the regional manufacturing and distribution conglomerate with continued growth across its local subsidiaries,” a release from the company stated.
According to Pandohie, the founding premise of The Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) remains valid today, but “50 years on from Caricom’s inception, it is time to reset and reassess the region’s goals. As a regional company, we support the growth of an enabling economic environment across Caricom states, with opportunities for companies to move across and invest in each other to make our region more competitive in the global marketplace.”
At TIC, the Brydens Group– mostly known as a distributor of imported goods–displayed its export potential products.
“The Group has developed a range of private-label, owned brands to meet the growing needs of local, regional and international markets, and is tapping into the food, pharmaceutical, household and home care segments. Its parent company Seprod reported profits of approximately Ja$1.4 billion at the end of its first quarter 2023, which it attributed to an uptick in exports and the continued success of its newly acquired business in Trinidad and Guyana,” it stated.
Pandohie said he welcomed the recent decision by Caricom heads of Government to allow free movement for all Caricom nationals as a vital step forward for regional integration and value-added synergies in business. “The Brydens Group is an example of the dynamism of the regional private sector, constantly alert to opportunities across the region and merging interests to improve business. Our business goals align with those of Caricom—to promote and support a unified Caribbean Community that is inclusive, resilient, competitive, and sharing in economic, social and cultural prosperity,” he said.