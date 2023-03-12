Atlantic LNG has an opportunity to supply more natural gas to the high-priced Asian market if it could increase its production over the next two years, according to a study by the Asia Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA), which found the Asia Pacific region cannot achieve its economic targets unless it gets more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
Its chief executive officer, Paul Everingham, spoke with the Sunday Express and revealed that Southeast Asian countries will have to rely on natural gas to power their economies once they are prepared to keep their commitments to reduce global carbon emissions.
Trinidad and Tobago exports a lot of its LNG to the US and other markets in the Americas that are linked to the Henry Hub marker, but Henry Hub has traditionally been the lowest price for LNG with major arbitrage existing in Asia and of late in Europe.
This means the more T&T exports its gas to Asia and Europe it is likely to earn more money than at Henry Hub and help the government’s coffers. However, the shortage of natural gas production in Trinidad and Tobago means this country is not producing almost one billion cubic feet a day of LNG of its installed capacity.
Everingham is concerned that the cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) might be too much for those countries in SE Asia because Europe, Japan and China are premium LNG markets, and even at today’s price of just under $20 per mmbtu it is unaffordable.
“The study finds that unless there is additional gas put into the Asia Pacific, and most likely from North America where the gas will come from, SE Asia will likely remain energy-poor and won’t achieve their growth or GDP target they are forecast to have over the next 30 to 40 years,” Everingham noted.
He argued that North America is the only place with the reserves and ability to quickly bring LNG to the market, which could help dampen the price.
The study found that China will continue to be a major importer of LNG as it reduces its investment in overseas coal, increases its regasification and storage capacity, and if the rule allows, should seek an interest in LNG production in order to guarantee supply.
China has a ten-per cent interest in Atlantic LNG’s Train 1.
Everingham is also predicting that Japan will increase its use of nuclear energy which would reduce emissions and increase energy security, but in the model, Japan remains a major importer of LNG.
ANGEA does not see Europe returning to Russia for its energy needs, as a structural shift in gas supplies into the European Union will result in Qatar and the US providing much of that growth.
ANGEA also does not see Australia having a lot of room to grow LNG output and export, and players in Africa like Mozambique will take some time to come online.
Going forward, the prediction is for continued elevated LNG prices for the next two years until 2025 in Asia Pacific until the US brings on the billions of standard cubic feet per day in new LNG capacity.