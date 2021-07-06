Associated Brands seeks new export markets

ASSOCIATED Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL), a local manufacturer and distributor of snack foods, chocolate confectionery, biscuits and breakfast cereals, is seeking to enter new export markets, as 65 per cent of the company’s revenue is earned in foreign exchange.
Recently, ABIL which is located at Bhagoutie Trace, San Juan announced that its signature candy bar Catch will be sold and distributed in the Republic of Cyprus from September 2021.
ABIL executive director Nicholas Lok Jack, 43, said the company is on an export drive for Catch and other select items.
In an interview with Express Business last week, Lok Jack went into detail as to how the T&T company developed a new market in Cyprus, which is located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
He said discussions involved three years of back and forth, searching markets, getting the right distributor and also getting distributors who are on their same wavelength.
“We know that the Middle East and Europe for that side of the world are target markets. So, in looking around, we’re talking to everybody. We’re still talking to people in mainland Europe. But Cyprus, a market of 900,000 people, we feel is attuned to Trinidad. It’s the right size, probably very similar in land mass; very similar in types of retailers that operate. And while it’s a different language, we hope that chocolate is a very universal desire.
“There will be hiccups along the way, but on a long-term basis we figured that if we look out five years, maybe ten years, we should be a household name in Cyprus at that stage. The main thing is that they took it for product quality as well as us being willing to support the brand in a launch,” Lok Jack said.
According to the executive director the important aspect of getting into new markets is that the quality of product must be up to standard.
“I think product quality and Catch is also a unique bar in its make-up. We can easily make another Snickers or other coffee bars but Catch is a unique bar. It has quite a distinctive packaging and the one comment we got everywhere we’ve been talking to potential distributors is the quality of the products is phenomenal. And so they want to deal with us.”
The businessman outlined that while Catch is in 20 other markets, there are some markets that are more mature and some markets where ABIL is still consolidating its position.
“Cyprus would be in a pretty active and intensive position for maybe let’s say five years. Doesn’t mean we’re not looking at other markets in the meantime. We’re in Ireland so maybe some of the rest of the United Kingdom could be a target. ABIL is looking over towards the Middle East as well where we’ve gotten some links into places like Jordan and Kuwait. You kind of need to understand the culture of the people which is why the travel is so important,” he said.
Lok Jack stressed that the factory employees worked tirelessly to ensure the first commercial cargo of the candy bar was shipped to Cyprus, despite the constraints as several of their colleagues contracted the Covid-19 virus along with a few fatalities.
“That was very distressing to deal with, because these workers are like family. So to hear some employees have succumbed to the deadly virus was very heartbreaking. I’ve seen people who got Covid with the vaccine, get almost nothing at all, and I’ve seen people who have not taken the jab end up in ICU for two weeks. Hence why we are encouraging all of our employees to be vaccinated,” Lok Jack explained.
Operating challenges
Lok Jack noted that there have been disruptions with supplying the various products to its markets in the Caribbean. This is similar to what many other industries have encountered. He also noted that markets have shrunk due to economic impact and unemployment.
“I guess it’s really been unprecedented as well. The supply chain, how much product do you send to a market? How much raw materials do you bring in? Shipping has been a mess, sometimes you’re short on containers and then you get all five containers of raw materials at the same time.
“Barbados had tremendous shutdowns. They had problems with the volcanic ash that blew across from St Vincent and shut down their country. So it’s been a real mixed bag just trying to manage on a day to day basis. It’s almost every day you come to work and wonder what you’ll be able to do today,” he said.
In terms of quantifying what the lockdowns have meant in terms of the company’s revenue, Lok Jack indicated that the company has not had a chance to even stop and quantify at this point.
“I think we have been too busy just trying to make sure sales occur today and sales occur tomorrow, as that level of activity and complexity is happening on a daily basis. So we haven’t stopped to figure what did we lose… not only on the revenue side but the cost side also. At one point we did PCR Covid tests for one entire factory, so that was quite a hefty sum. The revenue side is a little bit more difficult to judge.”
International brands
Asked whether ABIL will team up with the international brands to penetrate various markets, Lok Jack said: “Possibly or possibly not,” as he said when the company gets to some markets, brand names may not be registerable.
“It may be secured by somebody else already, and so what we’re doing now is a lot of work on what should the brand be. We can go global without changing our name in different markets. For instance, if we go to the United States there’s a Charles Chocolate there. The guy’s name is Charles so it may be a little bit more difficult. We’re working some innovation on some international thrust.
Lok Jack said ABIL is a net foreign earner, hence the reason the company is ramping up its export drive.
“Sometimes you can be a net earner but it’s lumpy. It is difficult at the point in time right now. I know that we have suppliers, for instance, who sometimes have issues getting us our products because they can’t get foreign exchange. And so, the transparency across the foreign exchange system and the availability, I think, is quite difficult. I have a lot of business associates who say the first four hours of the day they spend trying to locate foreign exchange,” he noted.
Sixty-five per cent of revenue, he said, is earned in export as the company also has a factory in Malta. “So on a daily basis we earn euros in Malta, which is part of the European Union. It’s not an export but it’s foreign earning.”
Stock market listing?
Asked whether the company, which produces 280 products, intends to list on the T&T or the Jamaican Stock Exchange, Lok Jack said not at this time.
“I think that we have a good success template in place. We still operate as a family company, but I can’t say we could rule it out at some point in the future.”
Lok Jack added that the other plans for ABIL include starting export in September of Moka Chocolate, which hit the local market this April and seems to be a favourite, because of the coffee blend.
“I think that the next thing would be obviously filling out the Caribbean and then some of Latin America, the US and hopefully Europe. But who knows if that takes two months or if it would take two years. But we will continue to work on it and review our positioning on the extra regional markets as well with respect to the Moka,” Lok Jack added.