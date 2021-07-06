Associated Brands seeks new export markets

The Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Ltd’s (CLICO) debt to the Government is now about $1.6 billion.

Express Business understands that the Minister of Finance issued a directive to the Central Bank to get CLICO to release $400 million to the State.

In response to questions from Express Business, Central Bank communications manager Nicole Crooks responded: “At May 31, 2021, CLICO’s outstanding debt to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is approximately $1.6 billion.”