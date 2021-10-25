AS the countdown continues to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change conference (COP 26), Atlantic is giving the assurance that it will continue all efforts to reduce carbon footprints locally.
This was shared during (The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago) AMCHAM TT’s 25th annual Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) conference held virtually yesterday.
Speaking yesterday, chief executive officer of Atlantic, Ronald Adams said amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, T&T’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry should continue evolving to remain relevant within the ongoing global energy transition.
In order to do so, he explained that in the transformation of the global energy industry from fossil-based fuels to renewable energy, LNG will be the key bridging role given its status as “the cleanest fossil fuel”.
Adams said, “In addition to our individual and corporate pandemic response, as a country with an energy economy, we must continue to take a macro-view and pay close attention to the changes underway in the wider context of the Global Energy Transition. This refers to the transformation of the global energy sector from fossil-based fuels to new sources of renewable energy.
“As the cleanest fossil fuel, LNG will play a key role in this transition. In fact, global demand for LNG is forecast to increase by 200 per cent over the next 20 years. This means that Trinidad and Tobago’s LNG business must continue to evolve to remain competitive and relevant.”
While admitting the shortage of gas supply he added: “None of this has escaped Atlantic’s attention. Domestic gas supply shortfall continues to be a challenge and is not projected to return to normalcy before the latter half of this decade.
“In response, we have implemented several strategies to increase our energy efficiency and enhance our facility’s reliability and availability.”
In an effort to fortify T&T’s status in global energy, Adams also said his company will continue to work with all stakeholders in the local energy sector to develop additional carbon abatement strategies.
Also in attendance yesterday was Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie and AMCHAM TT president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary under the theme “Learn, Evolve, Thrive”, AMCHAM TT’s HSSE conference which commenced yesterday will continue until Friday.
And commencing on Sunday, The COP 26 UN Climate Change conference will run till November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.