Atlantic cut staff by 20% in two years

LIQUEFIED natural gas producer Atlantic reduced its headcount by 9 per cent last year, however, the company’s non-tax contributions to the T&T economy increased by 7.6 per cent that year.
According to its 2018 Sustainability Report, compared to 2017, there were 54 fewer people working at Atlantic last year as the company’s headcount was reduced to 567 employees in 2018 from 621 in 2017. Atlantic’s total non-tax contribution in 2018 increased to US$423 million from US$392.9 million in 2017, an increase of 7.6 per cent.