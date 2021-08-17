Australia’s Woodside, BHP merge

The Ministry of Energy says it is monitoring developments following the announcements yesterday by Australia’s Woodside and mining company BHP with respect to a proposed merger and acquisition that will create a company with a combined market capitalisation of up to US$29.9 billion.
In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the deal signalled the “continued evolution in the global oil and gas industry”.
Minister of Energy Stuart Young has spoken to BHP country manager for Trinidad and Tobago Michael Stone about the corporate development, the ministry said.
“These types of acquisitions are not unusual. Within the past few years a similar acquisition of British Gas by Royal Dutch Shell was completed which saw the return of Shell to Trinidad and Tobago. This led to significant investments in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The proposed deal between BHP and Woodside has to go through a regulatory approval process with a projected completion date in 2022,” the statement said. “In the interim, BHP’s operations in Trinidad and Tobago are not expected to be affected and work continues on their significant projects Ruby and Calypso.”
Government will continue to communicate with BHP and looks forward to the unfolding of the merger and acquisition and the ministry “will continue to monitor these events and stay connected to BHP and Woodside to advocate for continued interest and investment in our country”, it added.
The transaction
BHP Group announced yesterday that it and Woodside Petroleum Ltd have entered into a merger commitment deed to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios by an all-stock merger to create a global top ten independent energy company by production.
“On completion of the transaction, BHP’s oil and gas business would merge with Woodside, and Woodside would issue new shares to be distributed to BHP shareholders.
The expanded Woodside would be owned 52 per cent by existing Woodside shareholders and 48 per cent by existing BHP shareholders.
With the combination of two asset portfolios, the proposed merger would create the largest energy company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with a global top ten position in the LNG industry by production, BHP stated.
The combined company will have a high margin oil portfolio, long life LNG assets and the financial resilience to help supply the energy needed for global growth and development over the energy transition.
Woodside chief executive and managing director Meg O’Neill said, “Merging Woodside with BHP’s oil and gas business delivers a stronger balance sheet, increased cash flow and enduring financial strength to fund planned developments in the near term and new energy sources into the future.
BHP CEO Mike Henry said, “The merger of our petroleum assets with Woodside will create an organisation with the scale, capability and expertise to meet global demand for key oil and gas resources the world will need over the energy transition.
In support of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, and to contribute to the energy transition, the combined business will focus on building and maintaining a high return and carbon-resilient portfolio which includes natural gas and new energy technologies, BHP stated.
The BHP petroleum business now has conventional oil and gas assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Algeria, and appraisal and exploration options in Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, western US Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Canada and Barbados.