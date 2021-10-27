Award for Angostura

Laventille spirits producer Angostura Ltd has been selected to receive the 2021 award for “Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year” in the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber’s Champions of Business Awards.
Angostura is a household name in Trinidad and Tobago, with its signature Angostura Bitters being not only a flavouring for drinks but an ingredient for a wide variety of local dishes and even a medicinal home remedy, the Chamber said yesterday.
The recipe for Angostura aromatic bitters has not been changed since the first bottle was introduced to the world in 1824 and remains a top secret.
“But more than being a corporate entity, Angostura is a brand with multiple products that enjoy global recognition. Angostura is a world market leader for bitters and is one of the Caribbean’s leading rum producers and home to a superb collection of rum brands,” the Chamber said in a statement.
Angostura said: “The company has demonstrated true resilience to many internal and external challenges over its history and our results are testimony to the strength of our underlying business and the soundness of our business model.”
The company continues to push for global expansion and has consistently achieved growth in foreign markets, the statement noted.
Export sales as percentage of total revenue has grown from 18 per cent in 2015 to 27 per cent in 2020.
Even in 2020, Angostura was also able to achieve growth in its branded business in the export markets of 9.9 per cent “despite a daunting year-long global economic shutdown directly linked to the pandemic’s impact on society and the adaptability of social behaviour”, the statement noted.
The bitters brand as well as Angostura’s rum brands are available in 162 countries and officially distributed in 97 markets globally.
Among the list of accomplishments for this company are: being a Royal Warrant Holder to the Queen of England for Angostura aromatic bitters; in 1995, the company was distinguished by the British Standards Institution with the achievement of the ISO 9002 certification and went on to achieve the ISO 14001 certification for environmental practices in 1998.
In so doing, it became the first distillery in the Caribbean to obtain certification in these international quality standards.
Its new wastewater treatment system is one of the most technologically advanced water treatment system in the drinks industry in the Caribbean.
Angostura stated, “The company is continuously evolving its business through innovation which has resulted in new products being launched, increases in production shifts, additional staff being employed, foreign market expansions and higher revenue and profit. Angostura is one of the country’s crown jewels and its contributions are indelible. Nearly 200 years of experience has gone into developing our portfolio of brands, and time has taught us that the history of Angostura and the history of Trinidad and Tobago are inseparable.”
Champions of Business is one of the T&T Chamber’s signature annual events and celebrates excellence in business in six main categories.