British Airways Boeing 777-200

ready to touch down: A British Airways Boeing 777-200 gets ready to land in Tobago last month. The airline uses a similar aircraft to fly the London-St Lucia-Port of Spain route.

TRINIDAD and Tobago is expecting an increase in visitor arrivals from Europe and St Lucia with an extra flight from London next month.

The Tourism Ministry, in a release on Wednesday, said British Airways currently flies from London to Trinidad, via St Lucia, four times a week.

However, from March 27, 2022, the airline will add another flight to its weekly service.

The ministry noted, effective this same date, March 27, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be continuing its service from Amsterdam into Port of Spain.

Instead of via Barbados, passengers will be routed via St Maarten.

Commenting on the move Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said the country’s European market is showing encouraging growth.

“Since beginning its service, the number of passengers coming to Port of Spain has shown a steady flow of persons either starting their journey in London’s Gatwick Airport or coming in transit via London.”

Mitchell noted between British Airways and KLM, Trinidad has a great opportunity to target European visitors to come experience all the country has to offer.

Because the European market typically favours Tobago, he also sees great benefits for the island as it sets up opportunities for collaboration and co-marketing as a dual island destination.

“Developing the tourism product continues to be high on this Ministry’s agenda as visitors want to experience a destination’s culture and who they are as a people. The development of festivals is one such area that will be used to build awareness of the destination and generate tourism and economic activity for the country,” Mitchell added.

On Monday, the St Lucia Tourism Authority’s marketing manager, Christopher Gustave, in a statement said the Trinidadian market is on a steady trajectory towards a full recovery and with the resumption of service from British Airways, St Lucia anticipates even more arrivals from this source market.

“Tour operators have begun tailoring attractive packages thereby increasing demand, which we look forward to, especially within the Easter period.”

Gustave pointed to data that indicates there is demand for travel in Trinidad, which has served as the second-largest source market within the Caribbean context.

“The strong appeal of brand St Lucia and our similarities in culture integrate a great movement with our people, who are always eager to welcome our Caribbean family,” he added.

British Airways’ Caribbean commercial manager, Diane Corrie, said: “As an extension to British Airways’ route from London, this summer the airline will be operating five flights weekly between Trinidad and the beautiful island of St Lucia, famed for its amazing snorkelling, idyllic beaches, and great resorts. Now is the perfect opportunity to book your summer holiday or visit family and friends–just a short hour’s flight away.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More optimism about economic prospects

More optimism about economic prospects

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic still very much present in many countries, the local business community is confident the economy will grow this year.

This is according to an Ernst and Young survey conducted with members of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM TT).

CLICO fighting to get Angostura shares

CLICO fighting to get Angostura shares

CL FINANCIAL (CLF) shareholders will have to wait to get a dividend from the company which is in liquidation.

In its ninth report to the Court for the period June 18 to December 22, 2021, the liquidators said that while the company received dividends from its subsidiaries for the reporting period, its creditors were first in line to be paid.

Bringing innovation to cake mixes

Bringing innovation to cake mixes

IF YOU enjoy eating products made from all-purpose flour, why not try a healthier alternative?

Kevon Singh is the founder and owner of Health Mix, a company that develops and produces cake mixes utilising healthier flour substitutes. One of the main ingredients in his cake mixes is peewah flour.