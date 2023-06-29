Bacchus: T&T to house all critical data on island

DIGITAL Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus says given this country’s current pivot toward the provision of e-services, any interruption of services constitutes a significant risk to service delivery, public confidence and the credibility of the public sector.
Therefore, Bacchus said a strategic decision has been made that all of this country’s critical data must be housed on island.
“Firstly, we intend to design and build a Tier 4 data centre that will house sensitive Government data in a dedicated Government cloud,” he said.
“Secondly, we will seek to host non-sensitive Government data among the several Tier 3-ready data centres that already exist in Trinidad and Tobago, in a distributed cloud,” Bacchus said.
According to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s website, a Tier 3 data centre has multiple paths for power and cooling, and systems in place to update and maintain it without taking it offline. It has an expected uptime of 99.982 per cent (1.6 hours of downtime annually); while a Tier 4 data centre is built to be completely fault-tolerant and has redundancy for every component. It has an expected uptime of 99.995 per cent (26.3 minutes of downtime annually).
“The resulting distributed Government cloud will increase the security and resilience of our data and the many services that utilise the data. This will offer opportunities for the private sector and, we believe, may also be of interest to other Caribbean countries, who may well consider Trinidad and Tobago as a reliable and secure haven for their data backup,” he said.
Bacchus said it would not be exaggerating to say this country’s digital transformation agenda will only be as successful as our ability to ensure that our systems are secure and robust.
“Equally important, they must enjoy the trust and confidence of citizens and businesses. The MDT has been working closely and collaboratively with its counterparts in the Ministry of National Security, the protective services, and elsewhere within Government, as well as with other regional and international security stakeholders and actors.
“The MDT is committed to collaborating with the private sector and civil society on cybersecurity matters, and any issues and recommendations that arise from this summit would be extremely welcome,” he said.
Bacchus made the statement as he delivered the feature address at the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T’s Tech Hub Islands Summit at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain.
AMCHAM T&T chief executive officer Nirad Tewarie said we as individuals sometimes complain about the system when we are all nodes in the system.
“And so, if we all do something, if we all move something, then the system itself moves more than change. So, we need to commit to that individually,” he said.
“And so, as we do that, we have to get more accustomed to saying yes than no. I understand in Estonia it takes two to say no, but one to say yes. Think about that point. You have to get two people to say something is a bad idea or it can’t be done, for it to not be done. But only one person to say, ‘why we are doing this for?’ and only one person to say ‘We don’t have to do that.”
“When we internalise this, it’s really a revolutionary concept in the context of T&T and how we have been taught to operate,” he said.
Tewarie said if we want to change the system and if we want to be those nodes that will make a difference, we have to see ourselves as the agent of change and as being able and powerful enough to effect that change.