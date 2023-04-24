BACK IN THE HABIT

Nicholas Paul said he went “full gas” in the Nations Cup sprint final on Sunday night in Milton, Ontario, Canada and was pleased with his performance in the final leg of the series after failing to medal on his return from injury in the first Nations Cup outing in Cairo, Egypt, last month.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams said Paul’s performances came at the “right time” and that the elite cyclist has proven that he is back to his best after failing to mount the podium in the previous leg of the Nations Cup.
In Egypt, Paul, who had just returned to competitive action following a five-month layoff owing to “serious injuries” sustained in a training accident last October, exited at the quarter-final stage of the men’s keirin and also failed to qualify for the quarter-final stage in the men’s sprint, an event in which he is the world-record holder.
However, the 24-year-old Gasparillo native returned to the top of the podium on Sunday night after winning gold in the sprint. He also climbed the podium on Saturday night, copping bronze in the kierin.
“I mean qualifying (the flying 200) is major part of sprinting, so I knew I had the speed, so it was just to go into the race and execute,” Paul said after collecting his gold medal. “Coming from Trinidad and Tobago, it is always a pleasure to be able rep the Red, White and Black and to race against the bigger nations, so I’m really happy,” he continued.
About the final sprint, Paul said while tactics may change “I just went full gas all the time and it worked.”
Paul scorched the track in the qualifying phase with the fastest time of 9.575 seconds which saw him advance straight to the second round.
He continued to dominate the event beating Italy’s Mattia Predomo in the second round before defeating China’s Yu Zhou and Australia’s Matthew Richardson in consecutive rides in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.
Paul also won the sprint final in consecutive rides against Polish cyclist Mateusz Rudyk. In the first ride-off of the final, Rudyk took off with a lap to go but Paul powered past his opponent for an easy win. The second race followed the same pattern with the Polish rider again going hard with a lap to go, but Paul again demonstrated his lethal top-end speed as he came over the top and surged past his opponent just before the line.
Asked for her take on Paul’s return to winning ways, Williams said she was always backing the speed merchant to come good despite not medalling in Cairo.
“I think it is a great performance. I’ve always known that Nicholas’ (best) performance will return. I think it was important at this particular time for him to win that gold and really boost his confidence on the bike (after) having such a serious incident (last year),” she continued.
“It was a pleasure to see him go out there and perform at that level and it has definitely boosted him and you saw that riding difference coming out of the Egypt leg.
You could see he had a bit more confidence and that paid off and we are really happy to see him bounce back so well,” the TTCF boss added.
Williams noted that Paul has the Pan American Championships in Argentina in June and the World Championships in Glasgow in August.