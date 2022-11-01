Back to financial basics

MOST of us are aware of the importance of money and personal finances to ourselves and our families, both now and in the future. But too frequently, confusing terminology and difficult calculations keep the complicated world of banking hidden.
Financial consultant Philip Williams is the CEO and founder of Phil The Gap (PTG), a business that is passionate about working with customers to examine their present financial condition and assisting them in making the most of their money.
Williams is currently the assistant vice president of fixed income investments at one of the largest investment firms in T&T. Express Business conducted a Q&A with Williams, who discussed a more practical approach to managing your personal finances:
Q: Why am I living pay cheque to pay cheque?
A: Living paycheck to paycheck looks different for different people. If your salary is only sufficient to cover non-negotiable monthly expenses and you are living on a strict budget, pat yourself on the back because this is a difficult position to manage. If, however you aren’t aware of what’s going out of your wallet in relation to what’s coming in, that’s a problem. The way to break the cycle is to physically put pen to paper and write down all of your expenses and start tracking them to determine if there are areas that you can cut spending. It may not sound exciting, but this is key to financial health.
Q: Everyone has their own way of handling their monthly expenses, but percentage-wise how should our monthly salary be divided?
A: Knowing your numbers is about budgeting for the life you can afford right now, not the best life you think you deserve to be living.
A good tool is the 50/30/20 Rule: 50 per cent fixed expenses–utility bills, mortgage, rent; 30 per cent variable expenses – Groceries, clothes, entertainment and 20 per cent –saving and investing
Keep in mind that this is a tool and not a hard and fast rule, the cost of living is rising every day and you have to work with what is suitable for you, so even if you can’t manage 20 per cent today, the important thing is to set aside whatever you can, even if that’s $20.
Q: We all have emergencies. How much should we put aside and how often should that number be revised?
A: It’s not a case of “if” you’re going to experience one of life’s emergencies but a case of “when”. In order to give yourself a buffer and help ease the pain of having to deal with unexpected expenses (a tyre blowout, a sick child, a toothache or job loss), you need to create an emergency fund. The goal is to save between four and six months’ worth of your monthly expenses in an easy to access bank account or income fund. It may take you some time to accumulate but once you stay consistent, you’ll get there and it will give you peace of mind.
Q: Purchasing a big-ticket item like a car or going back to school to earn a degree. What should you do before you take that financial leap?
A: Making a big purchase usually involves taking a loan, here there are two things to consider when taking on debt:
(i) Make sure that your financial situation will allow you to comfortably meet your payments. Avoid stretching yourself if you know you’ll struggle to make the payments every month.
(ii) Never grab the first offer, shop around to understand the current loan rates in the market, be aware of all the hidden fees and don’t be afraid to ask lenders for a better deal. You’d be surprised how much 0.25 per cent or 0.50 per cent will save you in interest over 5, 10, or 15 years. That could mean the difference between paying thousands extra in interest to the bank which is money you could otherwise set aside to save and invest.
Q: We are often told how important it is to save money for a rainy day, but what about investments?
A: You work hard for your money, investing gives it a chance to work even harder for you. But first things first, the best investment you’ll ever make is the one you make in yourself and your financial education. Even if you win the lottery or inherit a fortune and become a millionaire overnight, if you don’t know how to manage your money, you’ll be right back to the bank balance you started with and wondering where it all went. Understanding how to budget, save and manage your debt will help you build a solid financial foundation. Once you’ve got those things in place, that’s a good time to consider learning how to invest so you can build wealth over time and use it to help you achieve your big life goals.
Q: What are common pitfalls people usually make when it comes to their finances?
A: One of the most common pitfalls people make when it comes to personal finances is not recognising that the gap between where they are now and where they want to be financially starts with a gap in their knowledge.
For example, if you don’t know how to set out and stick to a budget, you may consistently spend more than you earn or keep upgrading your lifestyle when you get a pay rise or bonus.
If you don’t know the best place to save your money you may be surprised to find you may be putting it in the wrong place and missing out on earning the best possible return.
If you don’t know how to set smart financial goals, you may feel a sense of constant frustration wondering if you’ll ever be able to buy your own home or send your kids to university. These things can keep us awake at night and cause unnecessary stress. Making a commitment to find and fill the gaps in your financial knowledge will help you avoid these money mistakes, give you confidence to manage your money well and hope for a bright financial future.
You can start by checking out the resources available from Central Bank’s National Financial Literacy Programme : http://www.nflp.org.tt
Q: Especially in hard economic times, we have to make cutbacks. It sounds easy but often harder to do especially if you are accustomed to a certain lifestyle. How can we manage this successfully, and what areas are usually the first to cut?
A: In tough times every cent needs to be accounted for and we all have to make changes to make the most of our small change. Make a list of the absolute necessities (food, shelter, utilities, basic clothing, healthcare, transportation). Be brutally honest with yourself about what you can live without (dining out, new tech and electronics) so you can live without fear and you will know what to cut first. This is the time to be creative and use your talents to find additional streams of income.