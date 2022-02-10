Bad roads cause closure of Moruga chicken farm

Poultry farmers in Moruga are blaming water leaks for the deplorable condition of the road, which has led to the closure of their 20-year-old business.
Franklyn and Joanne Mohammed said delivery trucks have refused to traverse a major landslip at Harper Trace, off Weston Trace, in St Mary’s Village, and this has led to them being unable to obtain, for almost three months, the birds and feed needed to operate their business.
“I sold out and I was supposed to get more chicken, and when they came to bring the chicken the truck couldn’t pass, so they take back the feed and the chicks,” said Franklyn Mohammed.
His wife added, “We have to get 200 bags of feed, about 20,000 pounds estimate, and in order for that to pass we need WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) to fix the road... It’s a collaboration of two entities, WASA and the (Princes Town) Regional Corporation. If WASA doesn’t fix the road, then the regional corporation won’t give us the material for the road in order to get our farm open.”
The couple said it is their only form of income, and their savings are being depleted. Their four employees from the area have also lost their jobs.
The Mohammeds added that apart from their business place, their home and their son’s house have also been damaged due to the situation.
Joanne Mohammed said WASA would fix the leaks, but they would recur days later. “When the water leaks from the line, it saturates the road and the road deteriorates... If the water comes, it just leaks and it wastes on the side of the road, leaving residents without a supply.”
About 120 people from 30 households have been affected by the situation, which has been going on for about two years.
She said the elderly who have to carry their groceries about a quarter-mile from a major landslip to their homes are affected. Schoolchildren are also inconvenienced, and emergency vehicles will not come to the area.
Sally Rackbir, who owns a shop in the area, said she has to make several trips to carry the goods when the delivery vans offload the items at the landslide.
“I have to close up to come here to get the van. I have to sit down and wait sometimes in the hot sun or in the rain. I have to wait here, and then I have to take it up to my parlour and is very hard... Is two, three vans for the day.”
Joanne Mohammed said, “It’s very burdensome. In the year 2022 you doing like the donkey style of years ago, where you have to tote your load on your back or on your head. It has been overbearing.”
The residents came together on Wednesday and used their own material to patch the area to allow a patient in the area to attend his clinic appointment.
Joanne Mohammed explained that had this not been done, the man would have had to be carried to the other side.
Member of Parliament for the area Michelle Benjamin said she wrote both WASA and the Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein on the problem. “I sent out the first correspondence in the month of November when I did a personal site visit with a WASA supervisor.”
WASA’s corporate communications senior manager, Daniel Plenty, said the Authority continues to experience challenges related to land movement along various parts of Weston Trace, which has resulted in several leaks at different points in time.
He said three leaks along Weston Trace were repaired on February 2 and 4.
“Currently there is one minor outstanding leak between LP 75-76 Harper Trace, off Weston Trace, which will be repaired (today) Friday 11 February 2022. The road is in need of repair due, in large part, to the constant land movement which has resulted in its degradation.”