Imagine having to pay seven times the regular taxi fare to get to your home.
For residents of Cotton Hill Road, near Gasparillo, this is a daily reality.
They did not blame the taxi drivers as they said yesterday that the reason for the higher fare was the deplorable state of the roads.
They are pleading with the Minister of Works and Transport to intervene.
Cotton Hill Road is approximately three-and-a-half miles long and connects Bonne Aventure to Mayo.
Resident Wendy Gordon said about 400 residents are affected by the bad roads in the area.
She said the last time the road was paved was in 1979 and while some work was done several years ago, the road is now in a terrible condition.
“You have to pay from as much as $90 just to get from Marabella (to Cotton Hill) which would be like a $13 taxi service...They don’t want to come in here. When you tell them Cotton Hill, is like you speaking a foreign language. From the time you say Cotton Hill, man start to scratch their head...We have persons suffering, like the elderly, children to get to school, workers, everybody have to do the walk-out (the road) thing,” she said.
Fifty-four households occupy the middle of the area of Cotton Hill and, while they have been given promises by officials about the road, they have not seen action. “Everybody is fed-up. We are just fed-up with the promises being made,” Gordon said.
Aria Sandiford also said people have to pay $100 a week toward transportation for their children to attend school.
She said last Christmas, material was provided through the councillor for the area and they had to spread it for themselves.
It has not helped much.
Gordon, who has lived in the area for the past 60 years, suggested that gabion baskets (cage-like enclosures) be placed along the affected parts of the roadway in the landslip prone area.
Taxi driver Kester Robinson, who lives in Cotton Hill, said he will not work his vehicle in the area because of the inconvenience and the damage it will cause to his vehicle.
“The time (estimated to be an hour) a taxi driver will take to come up here, he could roughly make two to three trips (elsewhere) and a driver would not want to put his vehicle through this type of road...it doesn’t make sense,” he said.
The residents also said they feel abandoned as they live in the middle of the village and do not have a pipe-borne water supply.
While the area is outfitted with six communal tanks, these have not been filled since 2021.
The residents have had to depend on the two barrels they get filled from trucks, three times a week.
Some residents said they have to resort to paying up to $550 for water from other trucks.
Sandiford is hoping her 94-year-old grandmother Sylvin Fraser will be able to experience better roads and a supply of water in the area before she passes away.
Fraser said she is unable to walk along the road as she used to, but remembered that it was plenty better in the past. She also spoke of the woes her grandchildren have to face to get water for themselves and for her. “When time to bathe and the girl have to wash, she has to tote up water. She sometimes has to go by the next sister to get water to bathe me, and the boy, before he goes to work, he will come and fill up water in the bathroom for me.”
The residents have formed a group and have written both the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. They have also sought assistance from the Member of Parliament for the area Anita Haynes, who has also sent letters to the ministers.
The Express reached out to the Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday but there was no response up to last night.
WASA’s corporate communications senior manager Daniel Plenty said, “In relation to the area where there’s no pipeline infrastructure existing presently, the Authority will look into the matter.”