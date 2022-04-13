...Bad time, says JTUM

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is calling on the Government to reverse its decision to impose “even more hardship” on the people with a fourth increase in the price of fuel.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced last week in the Parliament that the price per litre of super and premium gas will be increased by $1 and the price of diesel will be increased by 50 cents per litre, effective April 19.
JTUM, in a release, yesterday said it strongly condemns this decision which will bring an additional burden on the vast majority of the population.
Commenting on the timing for introducing this fourth fuel price increase by this Government, JTUM said: “This will be done on Tuesday when physical school will reopen for all children. Thousands of parents will struggle to find the money to pay for their children to go to school and to put food on the table. If there was ever the worst time to impose this unjust measure it is now. This is coming right after a pandemic when thousands of people lost their jobs and their income and are now living on a day-to-day salary.”
The trade union body also slammed Imbert’s fuel hike defence that T&T has the second-lowest fuel prices in the Caribbean.
“Trinidad and Tobago has one of the lowest minimum wages in the region. Not to mention that the countries such as Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Aruba, St Lucia and Dominica that were used by the Minister of Finance to compare fuel prices are not oil and gas producers. It is clear that the Government policy is to attack the poor,” It said.
JTUM reminded the country that the Government justified the closure of the Petrotrin refinery in 2018 by promising improved roads, more beds for hospitals and more schools, all of which the country is still waiting for.
“Now the Government is attempting to use the same justification to put added pressure on poor people of this country. We are not fooled by that, because had they not shut down Petrotrin and the refinery the country would not be in this predicament today,” JTUM said.
JTUM is therefore calling on all citizens to join with their campaign to fight against this “grave injustice”.
“This measure will further pauperise an already burdened population. Whilst ordinary people continue to suffer, big business continues to declare hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. This injustice must come to an end and must be resisted by all means,” JTUM added.