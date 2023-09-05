Bahamas economy continues to grow

THE Central Bank of Bahamas (CBB) says preliminary indications are that during the month of July, the growth trajectory of the domestic economy persisted, although at a moderated pace, with indicators reverting to trend, as the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic neared completion.
In its Monthly Economic and Financial Developments July 2023, released on Monday, the central bank said the domestic economy is projected to sustain its positive growth trajectory in 2023, buoyed by ongoing gains in tourism sector output.
However, as indicators return to pre-pandemic levels, the pace of expansion is expected to moderate. Further, downside risks to the sector persist, related mainly to exogenous factors, such as elevated global prices, which could disrupt travel sector activity.
In addition, major central banks’ counter-inflation policies could weaken the travel spending capacity of key source market consumers.
“Nonetheless, new and ongoing foreign investment-led projects are anticipated to provide support to the construction sector, and by extension to economic growth. In terms of the labour market, the employment rate is expected to continue to improve, associated with job gains concentrated largely in the construction and tourism sectors,” the CBB said.
It said in terms of prices, inflation is projected to remain high in the near-term, although decreasing over the medium to long term, with a lag to moderating price trends in the major trading markets and delayed fuel cost pass-through in domestic energy costs.
“Nevertheless, uncertainty in international oil prices, and supply chain shortages, related to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe are upside risks to inflation. On the fiscal front, as conditions become more favourable for more consolidation, the government’s net financing gap is anticipated to sustain its downward trend.
“The recovery in revenue is expected to be significantly connected to tourism-led improvements in taxable economic activities. Further, the estimated budgetary gap is projected to require a blend of domestic and external borrowings, but with a higher proportion of the total funding from domestic sources.”
Regarding monetary sector developments, the CBB said banking sector liquidity is expected to remain elevated, due to commercial banks maintaining their conservative lending posture. In addition, external reserve balances are forecast to remain buoyant in 2023, remaining above international benchmarks, supported by anticipated foreign currency inflows from tourism and other net private sector receipts. Consequently, external balances should remain more than adequate to sustain the Bahamian dollar currency peg.
The CBB said the tourism sector output continued to record strong growth, bolstered by robust gains in the high value-added air component and in the sea segment, attributed to the ongoing demand for travel in key source markets.
Tourism Monthly data revealed that tourism maintained a healthy growth momentum in July, amid strong gains in both the high-value air traffic and the sea segment, on account of the ongoing demand for travel in the major source markets.
The most recent data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) indicated that total departures in July, net of domestic passengers, rose by 15.7 per cent to 167,052, relative to the comparative period in 2022.
Specifically, US departures increased by 16.1 per cent to 149,967, while non-US departures grew by 12.5 per cent to 17,085, compared to the previous year.
“On a year-to-date basis, total outbound traffic expanded by 28.1 per cent to approximately one million passengers. In particular, US departures moved higher by 28 per cent to almost 0.9 million visitors, vis-à-vis the same period in 2022. Likewise, non-US departures rose by 28.8 per cent to just over 0.1 million visitors, compared to the prior year.”
The CBB said positive trends were mirrored in the short-term vacation rental market. The latest data provided by AirDNA showed that in July, total room nights sold increased to 201,530 from 170,904 in the corresponding 2022 period.
Reflecting this outturn, the occupancy rates for both entire place and hotel comparable listings rose to 67 per cent and 60.2 per cent, respectively, relative to 61.8 per cent and 55 per cent in the prior year.
Further, price indicators revealed that year-over-year, the average daily room rate (ADR) for entire place listings increased by 4.7 per cent to US$563.52 and for hotel comparable listings, by 1.9 per cent to US$199.58.
During July, monetary developments featured moderated gains in bank liquidity, with growth in the deposit base, outpacing the rise in domestic credit. Specifically, excess liquid assets, a broad measure of liquidity, expanded by US$114.5 million to US$3,020.4 million, albeit lower than the US324.4 million accumulation a year earlier.
Likewise, excess reserves, the narrow measure of liquidity, rose by US$43.4 million to US$2,043.9 million, a slowdown from a US$261 million build up in the same period of 2022.
The CBB said external reserves grew by US$39.8 million to US$2,737.3 million during the review month, although a moderation from the $84.2 million expansion in the comparable period of the previous year.
It said contributing to this outturn, the Central Bank’s net purchase from commercial banks widened to US$84.7 million, from $33.9 million in the prior year.
Meanwhile, commercial banks net intake from their customers strengthened to $102.9 million, from the US$23.1 million gain last year. In contrast, the Central Bank’s transactions with the public sector reversed to a net sale of US$45.4 million, from a net purchase of US$54.8 million in 2022.
