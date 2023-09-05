Bahamas economy continues to grow

THE Central Bank of Bahamas (CBB) says preliminary indications are that during the month of July, the growth trajectory of the domestic economy persisted, although at a moderated pace, with indicators reverting to trend, as the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic neared completion.

In its Monthly Economic and Financial Developments July 2023, released on Monday, the central bank said the domestic economy is projected to sustain its positive growth trajectory in 2023, buoyed by ongoing gains in tourism sector output.