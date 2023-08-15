Bahamas PM calls for increased regional cooperation

THE Caribbean region has the “extraordinary opportunity” before it to “diversify, adapt, and lead” in ways which can expand its economies and empower its people, prime minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis has said.
“And the best way to fulfil this potential for innovation and advancement is to work together and stand as a united Caribbean,” Davis said.
Davis made the comments on Friday as he delivered the feature address at the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) “Doing Business with the World Series” held at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad.
“I have always been an advocate for increased regional cooperation. As the chair of Caricom during the first half of 2023, I was privileged to witness how strong we can be when we speak in one voice and focus on areas of strategic important to the region,” he said.
“The urgency of doing so has perhaps never been greater. Climate change poses and existential threat to small island nations, and we must build readiness and resilience while simultaneously confronting food insecurity, and epidemic of violence, illegal firearms flooding the region, sanctions on our financial services industries, and the weakening of our correspondent banking relationship. This is our reality,” he said.
Davis said the good news is that together the region seems to be finding its “sea legs” and setting sail in the same direction.
“We are more frequently speaking with one voice because we recognise the power of Caribbean unity as we seek to overcome these very serious threats to our people and our way of life,” he said.
“It is said that adversity is the mother of invention and certainly we do don’t lack ingenuity in the Caribbean. When political and industry leaders come together to have open and frank discussions, the experience generates ideas that strengthen us all,” Davis said.
Davis said we are at the point where “innovation is essential, tenacity is a must, and excellence is the only viable standard.”
“The world is changing quickly and preserving the status quo will only result in us being left behind,” Davis said.
“Nowhere is this rapid growth cycle more apparent than within the fintech sector. As digital assets and blockchain technology become more integrated into the global financial system, Caribbean nations must position ourselves for success,” he said.
Davis said the Bahamas embraced innovation and launched the world’s first Central bank Digital Currency in 2020, and since then Jamaica and the Eastern Caribbean Currency union have followed suit,
He said cryptocurrencies and digital assets have been advanced as accessible solutions for unbanked populations.
“We have pledged to use our expertise and first mover position to assist in this endeavour,” he said.
Davis said while there is not yet a large domestic market for crypto in Caribbean countries, there is intense international interest by investors who want to do business throughout Latin America and the Western Hemisphere. In these instances, Caribbean nations can serve as a strategic hub,” he said.
Davis said as digital assets and fintech evolve, the Bahamas is in conversation with leaders and thinkers in the industry.
Davis said one example of this is the Bahamas hosting the D3 conference from October 10- 12.
D3 stands for “Digital, Decentralised, Disruptive.”
“Our themes include: Deploying Fintech solutions safely, responsibly, and ethically; joining forces to foster global digital innovation; and introducing Web3 and digital assets into mainstream adoption. We invite you to join us for what will be an exciting exchange in support of innovation,” he said.
TTCSI president Mark Edghill said whether prime minister Davis is speaking about climate resiliency, energy and food security, the Haitian conundrum, or financial and economic inclusion, he continues to be a champion for the Caricom.
“Mr Prime Minister just as you and your people of the Bahamas discovered, the recent pandemic taught us here in T&T painful and powerful lessons about what is important and what must be done to save lives and livelihoods. Like you, prime minister, we understand even more clearly that investment and co-operation in education, infrastructure, food, and energy security will help to support our national development in our respective countries—and also as a Caribbean collective,” Edghill said.
Edghill quoted a previous speech by Davis where he said: “Working alone, none of us will be able to fully seize the opportunities of the new world order, where old certainties are fast disappearing, and new technologies favour the agile and the clever.”
Edghill said this is the goal of the TTCSI.
“It has also been the driving force behind many initiatives we have undertaken to strengthen companies operating in our services sector here in Trinidad and Tobago, thereby enhancing their regional and international competitiveness,” Edghill said.
Edghill explained that the Doing Business with the World Series is designed to help SMEs operating in Services Industries to connect with each other, regardless of where in the world they are.
“It is about bringing hope to a sector that saw a combination of devastation and rapid growth as a result of the recent pandemic, depending on the sub-sector in which the respective SMEs were operating,” he said.