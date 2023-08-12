Bahamas PM emphasises regulatory strength

ON the same day the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was imprisoned in New York, the prime minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis KC was on our shores, reflecting on the challenges presented by that company’s collapse and underscoring the resilience of his country’s regulatory framework.
But despite of the FTX collapse, Davis says he is still convinced about the possibilities of cryptocurrency, and the needs for changes to the financial landscape to assist the region’s unbanked.
On Friday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sent to jail after a federal judge in New York revoked his bail, accusing him of trying to influence witnesses who are poised to testify against him at a widely anticipated trial in less than two months,
Bankman-Fried, 31, was arrested in The Bahamas in December on fraud charges stemming from FTX’s implosion. He has been under house arrest at his parents’ home in California since then.
FTX had its headquarters in The Bahamas and Bankman-Fried, who lived in that country, was extradited to the US.
Davis, meanwhile, was in this country on Friday as the featured speaker for the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) “Doing Business with the World” series held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.
“The world is changing quickly and preserving the status quo will only result in us (the region) being left behind,” Davis said as he lamented the challenges facing the financial sector.
He said the Caribbean, therefore needs to position itself for success, by considering the inclusion of cryptocurrency and other digital assets.
“Crypto represents an opportunity for our financial systems to innovate and remain relevant in a quickly changing sector,” he said.
Davis said he believes the key to success in the digital assets space is to develop an effective regulatory framework.
And Davis said he believes as challenging as the FTX situation was, The Bahamas’ handling of it was testament to the effectiveness of the country’s regulatory framework.
“The FTX experience has not impacted our view on our regulations and our regulatory regime at all. In fact, it is because of the regime that we were able to work more quickly than any other jurisdiction. We were able to step in and get control of the assets and the assets were just coins and what happened to the coins is that the coins lost value but the coins are still there in the names of those persons so this is unlike any other liquidation where cash is involved. Coins are involved, so if you had ten coins you will get your ten coins back but the challenge with that is that it is not worth was it used to be but if you hold on to it and it can rebound,” Davis told reporters.
“We are looking at what we need to do to prevent any such eventualities again. We have been working on our regulatory framework because it is an evolving space and new innovations come up and sometime you have to be vigilant to see how the trends are going and once you see the trend, be able to stay ahead of it and then you cut your cloth to suit to ensure that you can protect investors and customers from what I call the bad actors. And we have been successful in that regard and in fact we have not lost any business about it,” he said.
David said while The Bahamas appeared to have a hit on its reputation because of the FTX incident, he believes that was because of the ongoing legal proceedings.
He said the US and The Bahamas were competing as to who should get control of the assets.
“I have some view on that but I would not like to say it publicly,” Davis said.
Bahamas Sand Dollar
Davis lauded The Bahamas Sand Dollar, which he said was an initiative embarked upon by the Central Bank of The Bahamas to issue a digital representation of the Bahamian dollar.
It is not a cryptocurrency.
Davis said it promotes a more inclusive access to regulated payments and other financial services for unbanked and underbanked communities.
“We have to be concerned about the way the financial architecture has been constructed. It was shortly after World War II when a lot of things were happening so it does not really suit today’s purposes and so there is this urgent need for it to be addressed. And the old guard, as I call it, or the establishment is not just going to release that and change in any foreseeable future and so you have to look at alternatives you have to be innovative,” Davis said.
And the digital currency, Davis said, is one means of assisting and making it more inclusive for all.
But one of the challenges has been getting buy-in from citizens, both corporate and individuals, he said.
“Getting them to understand what we are doing, and getting merchants and commercial industry to be able to accept it,” he said.
Davis said the Sand Dollar, however, has been making an impact.
“These are things we have to become a part of or else we will get left behind,” he said.
Davis said while digital transformation remains a challenge it is something that The Bahamas is committed to.
“It is a costly exercise and when you think about the resources that you have and how it has to be divided and shared and the services you need to give to people it becomes a challenge and God help us if we have another catastrophe,” he said.
Davis said the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 showed that one natural disaster has the ability of wiping out the country.
Hurricane Dorian cost the country US$3.4 billion in damage, he said which is more than the revenue it makes in a year.
“So you see the magnitude and the challenge that we have so if is just a question of a balancing act that we have to take,” he said.
Davis also publicly thanked the government of Trinidad and Tobago and the country’s citizens for helping them during their time of need following Dorian.
Davis said that The Bahamas has been doing “quite well” with its post-Covid recovery, and the economy has been booming.
“Our (revenue) numbers are better than the pre-pandemic era. Our tourism numbers are record-breaking even better than it was before 2019 and we are building,” he said.
Davis called for more trade discussions between T&T and The Bahamas.
“The relationship is there but it has not been meaningful in the sense of trying to build capacity and adding value to that relationship,” he said.
Part of the challenge with building the relationship further, Davis said is connectivity.
“To get to The Bahamas (from T&T) you have to go through Miami and then come back down.
“It takes almost a day and a half to get there sometimes depending on when you leave and that is something we are working on now,” Davis said.
“In fact, I am working on ensuring that we have that connectivity. I have allowed my national airline to start to go to Barbados and coming back up to The Bahamas as a pilot programme to see how we can develop at least air connectivity between the South and the North of the Caribbean,” he said.
Davis said there a lot of products The Bahamas would like to import into T&T and vice versa.