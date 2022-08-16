The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBB) says it is relaxing the guidelines for domestic banks and credit unions around the qualification criteria for provision of credit to the private sector.
In a statement, it said this takes account of the domestic economy’s increased capacity to sustainably absorb more credit expansion, given the potential for credit growth to stimulate greater imports and increase the net use of foreign exchange.
“The favourable outlook for the external reserves is expected to be maintained. In particular, impact on credit growth, is expected to be very moderate, given continued risks around the elevated average delinquency rate for private sector credit,” the CBB said.
It said effective immediately, lending institutions may, on a case-by-case basis, approve applications for new personal loans, subject to the total debt service ratio for the facility and any pre-existing obligations not exceeding 50 per cent.
“That is, unless stipulated regulatory requirements have been imposed by the Central Bank on specific banks or credit unions. This increases the total debt service ratio from the current range of 40 to 45 per cent. The total debt service ratio is calculated as the sum of total monthly principal and interest payments divided by the total monthly income of the borrower or borrowers.”
The CBB said that except in the case of mortgages, lending institutions may also tailor the borrower equity or down payment requirement in accordance with their internal credit risk management frameworks.
“In particular, subject to the total debt service ratio, and other such risk management criteria, lending institutions may grant loans of up to 100 per cent of the borrower’s financing requirement. However, the minimum equity requirement for loans secured by residential mortgages remains at 15 per cent. When secured by mortgage indemnity insurance, the equity requirement may be reduced to five per cent.”.
The CBB said that financial institutions are expected to continue to manage lending risks on both a case-by-case and aggregate basis, to achieve further reductions in the average non-performing loans rate. In this regard, supervisory expectations and requirements around prudential lending standards will remain tailored for institutions which are subject to any specific oversight by the Central Bank.
“The Central Bank will continue to monitor the impact of credit trends on the outlook for the external reserves and domestic financial stability. The Bank will adjust its monetary and prudential policies as necessary to ensure continued stability and sustainability in the outlook,” it added.
IMF: Strong rebound
On May 4, 2022, the Executive Board of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with The Bahamas.
The Bahamas is experiencing a tourism-led rebound, with the economy expanded by almost 14 per cent in 2021, as net tourism receipts tripled relative to 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement accompanying its May 2022 Article IV consultation with the country’s authorities.
According to the IMF, the strong recovery of the Bahamian economy is expected to continue in 2022, with real GDP growth projected at 8 per cent.
The war in Ukraine, which adds considerable uncertainty to the outlook, is expected to affect The Bahamas primarily through higher commodity prices, the Washington DC-based institution noted, adding that the staff mission expects average inflation to increase to 6.75 per cent in 2022 and to only gradually decrease as supply chain constraints wane.
“The pandemic has deepened medium-term growth challenges and public finances have deteriorated. The young experienced significant learning losses, and employment will take time to recover. Additionally, there may be lasting effects of the pandemic on travel, shifts in technology and climate risks,” said the IMF.
The new administration has pledged relief through tax cuts and increasing outlays on investment and education. However, with public debt close to 100 per cent of GDP amid elevated financing costs, there is limited room for maneuver, the institution said.
The country’s fiscal deficit is expected to halve this year, to about 6.75 per cent of GDP. The authorities plan to achieve a medium-term fiscal surplus of 15 per cent of GDP, mainly through tax collection enhancements to reduce public debt to the target of 50 per cent over the next ten years.
—CMC