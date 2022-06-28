Bahamas wants to be a digital hub

Phillip Davis

BAHAMAS Prime Minister Phillip Davis

BAHAMAS Prime Minister Phillip Davis says as the country continues to set a path toward economic diversity and innovation, more stakeholders take advantage of the opportunities stemming from the new digital age.

Speaking at the launch of Agio Digital and Gryphon Investment Advisors Bahamas last weekend, Prime Minister Davis said businesses like these help to uphold and facilitate the very mandate of economic stimulation his government continues to work diligently to advance.

He said with the government’s recent introduction of the policy White Paper on The Future of Digital Assets in The Bahamas, the launch of the two companies could not have come at a better time.

“As our country becomes the vanguard in digital assets around the Caribbean and the world, the policy that we put in place now can significantly generate a much needed economic recovery and change the landscape of the Bahamian financial markets as we know it, opening our doors to international trade and business.”

Agio Digital Ltd makes history in The Bahamas as the first alternative investments platform and the first company to be licensed as a Digital Wallet Provider for crypto assets.

The company has also partnered with Bahamian artist, Antonius Roberts, to bring Bahamian culture and creativity to the digital assets space with the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Prime Minister Davis also on the weekend attended the ground breaking of the new FTX Digital Markets Commercial Complex.

In September of last year, the company moved its headquarters to The Bahamas and Prime Minister Davis said that it has since contributed greatly to various sectors of the community.

“Today, they continue to make positive impressions with the ground breaking for their new headquarters, which will be a space to rival the Google campus, and one for innovation and training, attracting Bahamian and international talent,” said Davis.

He said the government regards this strategic move toward digital assets as a boost to economic recovery and diversification and future plans include ensuing that Bahamians are well equipped and educated to function in the new digital space.

“The government of The Bahamas will be partnering with the University of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, FTX of course, and other financial institutions, to provide the best training and education, awarding certifications to degree levels for those already in the sector, and those who are interested in making this a career choice.”

He said that the introduction of Digital Assets to the Bahamas will also provide the arena for more comprehensive policy around climate change with the introduction of carbon credits, a mandate the government is keen on progressing.

The Bahamas is planning to host the inaugural fintech festival on the island in early 2023, said the island’s Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis in his recent budget debate contribution.

“We are working with a leading Fintech events planner with the goal of bringing up to 3,000 Fintech thought leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, and people with a deep interest in this space to our shores. Planning for that is well advanced and as we saw the impact of the crypto conference this promises to be even bigger in early 2023.”

Back in April, The Bahamas hosted the Crypto Bahamas presented by FTX and SALT featuring collaboration and networking among many of the leading players in the crypto and traditional finance industry.

Halkitis noted that government is making amendments to the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) to respond to some of the new developments and key changes in the cryptocurrency space.

The DARE Act, which was passed in Parliament in December 2020, facilitates the registration of digital token exchanges and the provision of services related to them. The legislation has been praised by stakeholders in the cryptocurrency space and has been credited with helping to attract FTX Digital Markets to The Bahamas.

The Bahamas was also the first country in the world to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), when it launched a pilot programme in October 2020.

—CMC

