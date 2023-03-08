A group of regional policyholders who claimed discrimination when the Government bailed out local subsidiaries following the collapse of CL Financial (CLF), will be allowed to proceed with one of its claims of a breach of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
Other claims of breaches brought by the group were dismissed by the CCJ yesterday.
Ellis Richards, Spencer Thomas and Medical Benefits Board brought action against the State.
The claimants are nationals of and institutions established in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada were all policyholders of another CLF subsidiary, British American Insurance company Ltd (BAICO) which was incorporated in the Bahamas.
They alleged that after the collapse of CLF in 2009, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago carried out the bailout measures to rescue CLF and its subsidiaries CLICO Investment Bank (CIB), Colonial Life Insurance Company Trinidad Ltd (CLICO) and British American Insurance Company Trinidad Ltd (BAT), but the same protection was not offered to them as policyholders of BAICO.
They argued that the defendant, through its Central Bank, took active steps to exclude them from the scope of its rescue of CLF and they were disadvantaged.
They claimed that these actions amounted to discrimination on the grounds of nationality, in breach of Article 7 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC).
They further claimed that the defendant’s intervention came within the scope of the application of the RTC because it concerned, under Article 36, cross-border provision of services and also within the scope of Article 184 1(j), a measure taken by a member State to provide redress for consumers.
The defendant, however, contended that the facts and matters of the claimants’ claims fell outside the RTC and CCJ’s jurisdiction.
‘Appropriate declarations’
The members of the delivery panel were its president Justice Adrian Saunders and Justice Winston Anderson, Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Justice Andrew Burgess and Justice Peter Jamadar.
Anderson read the judgment.
He said the court considered that member States had agreed to yield aspects of their sovereignty for the collective good. However, the inclusion of Article 30 in the RTC made it clear that a space is reserved to member states to permit them to conduct activities which are excluded from the scope of operation of Chapter Three of the RTC which addresses establishment, services, capital and movement of community nationals.
“These excluded activities are exempted from the restraints and constraints imposed upon member states by the Chapter. Furthermore the non-discrimination rule in Article 7 applies only within the scope of application of this treaty. In these circumstances, the court can and must make the appropriate declarations.”
Anderson said the court considered that the defendant’s actions as presented in the claimants’ pleadings were not commercial in nature. “There was no suggestion that either the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Finance or the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago when making the relevant decisions, assuming control of CLICO and BAT and taking control of CLF’s assets in exchange for the liquidity support, were doing so on a profit-making basis or for the purpose of participating and seeking superiority or supremacy in the single market alongside or against economic enterprises within the defendant or within the other member States.”
It was stated that the activities involved accounting and managerial intervention by the Central Bank and the direct use of financial resources of the defendant to mitigate the effects of the financial collapse of CLF.
He said the pleadings clearly suggested that the defendant’s activities in providing liquidity support to CLICO and BAT and in purchasing the rights of their policy holders involved the use of State funds and fell expressly within the terms of Article 33, which speaks to removal and restrictions on the right of establishment.
“The claim with respect to a breach of Article 184 1(j) and Article 7 in so far as it is applicable may proceed,” the judge said.
The surviving claim is expected to next be called before the CCJ on March 31.
King’s counsel Simon Davenport led a team of attorneys who appeared on behalf of the claimants, while senior counsel Deborah Peake and her team appeared on behalf of the State.