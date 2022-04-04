Wholesale prices on eggs across Trinidad and Tobago increased by ten per cent with immediate effect as of yesterday, due to the increase in feed prices by over six per cent.
The Association of Trinidad and Tobago Table Egg Producers vice president Dennis Ramsingh told the Express yesterday, that it has become unbearable for local producers to absorb the costs, which they have continuously done.
“Our increase can be somewhere between $1.50 to $2 per dozen for table eggs. We will continue to strive in keeping our produce affordable to citizens and are aware that many personnel take to the forefront to increase even greater, taking advantage of a headline reading eggs to cost more.”
Ramsingh also listed the reason for the increase:
• A five per cent increase in chicks and additional increases in freight;
• A high increase in vaccines, medication and vitamin supplements;
• An almost 20 per cent increase in plastic packages over a period of time;
• An almost 100 per cent increase in cartons and boxes;
• An almost 100 per cent increase in vehicular maintenance and housing maintenance and huge increases in litter/sawdust.
Last Friday, Master Mix Feeds announced that from yesterday, their prices will be increased stating that additional increases to the prices of grains and other ingredients, freight and operating expenses were all reasons for the increase.
“Furthermore, we would continue to monitor the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on the global supply chain. We also assure customers that the company would strive for the most affordable prices of grains and other feed inputs without compromising quality,” the company added.
Commenting on the price increase yesterday, owner of Linda’s Bakery Peter George said the company which took a decision to hold bread prices, when flour increased earlier this year, said that eggs will not impact that decision, as all of its bread items are eggless.
When asked about pastries that use eggs, George responded that the bakery already made minor adjustments on pastries and will have to assess the impact of the egg price increase, before making any decision.
“Hopefully the egg increase is not impactful on the pastry operations and there would be no need to adjust prices further, as the company understands the hardships being faced with consumer food prices,” George said.
Puff n Stuff owner Gregory Laing indicated that the popular bakery located in San Fernando, would be holding their hands on increasing pastry and bread items that use eggs.
“If flour were to increase once again, as that is the rumour in the industry, then we would have no choice but to increase the bakery items, but as this time no,” Laing lamented.