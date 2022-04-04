InvesTT will host a series of discussions in 2022 to assist investors by linking them with the private sector.

The first event was held on Friday, March 18 at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad.

InvesTT, in a media release last week, said those in attendance at the meeting were heads of local companies and/or conglomerates from the membership of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce.