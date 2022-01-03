WITH the price increase in flour taking effect as of yesterday, some of the other main inputs used in the baking of bread, cakes and pastries as well as packaging items have also increased.
The Express yesterday obtained a list from Puff N Stuff, showing the price increase between October 2021 and January 2022:
• Blueband butter, which was $338.65 per case, is now $363.65;
• Bakers all-pastry butter stood at $420 has increased $445 per case;
• Special frying oil was priced at $230 is now $250 per keg;
• Granulated sugar increased from $158.00 per bale to $166.00 per bale
• Yeast rose from $398.00 + Vat per box to $418.90 + Vat per box.
Also eggs per crate, which was $38, is now between $42-$45, while all meats for sandwiches have seen a 13 per cent increase.
An executive at the bakery also said there was also an increase in the price of all plastic bags, including bread bag of ten per cent; pastry bags by six per cent; 16lb brown bags six per cent; wrapped forks increased by ten per cent; wrapped sporks ten per cent and one case of biodegradable plate increased to eight per cent.
The purchasing manager expressed concern over the increase, as he says most of the items are purchased on a weekly basis to stock their bakeries.
Chief executive officer of Puff N Stuff, Gregory Laing, said Nutrimix, which is their supplier, will increase its prices from today.
Laing noted that the company has not yet sent out the new price structure to the bakery but he believes it would go up to 14 per cent or could be less.
He added it is only when they receive the new prices, that the management can make a decision on items in the bakery will go up.
A Nutrimix release last week Friday said two kg and ten kg all-purpose flour (most used in the home for bread and roti) will go up eight per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.
The l45 kilogramme Bakers and Ultra Gluten Flour (most widely used by bakeries, commercial and industrial sectors, according to Nutrimix) will increase from one per cent to 14 per cent, while increases in retail size packaging for our various types of flour will range between eight per cent to 20 per cent.
It noted that its prices did not increase for the past 14 years.
Majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) announced last week that it was raising the wholesale price of its flour between 15 and 22 per cent. In a news release last Wednesday, NFM also said that the average retail price of flour would increase by 19 per cent.
Following discussions with the Ministry of Trade, NFM revised the increase in the retail price of flour to an average of 17 per cent from 19 per cent.
Owner of Sugar Mamma bakery, Arvinder Rampersad, located at Grand Bazaar, said with flour and baking input increasing, it would be difficult for bakeries not to conduct price adjustments.
“While we understand that it is hard for people to deal with price increases on many other things, it is difficult to keep our prices the same and produce good quality pastries. We have not adjusted our prices yet but it will happen before month end.”
Rampersad noted that this a global issue and the tripling of shipping freight costs is having a ripple effect on everyone’s economy.