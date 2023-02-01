The Bankers Association of Trinidad & Tobago (BATT) yesterday warned the public to be on the lookout for an online account sharing false information about a partnership with commercial banks in Trinidad and Tobago.
The association warned that this is an attempt to solicit funds from unsuspecting individuals.
This scam is not sanctioned by or affiliated with BATT or any of its member banks.
“If you have seen any of these posts, please ignore them. This is a fraudulent ad and neither BATT nor its member banks have given any approval to anyone to act on our behalf with respect to any proposed investment scheme,” said a news release issued by BATT yesterday.