Bankers welcome de-risking attention

The Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) said yesterday it welcomes the increased attention the de-risking of the Caribbean banks is receiving as it says these uneven occurrences between countries continue to impact the region negatively.
Responding to Express questions yesterday on the de-risking of the Caribbean banks, BATT said it has been a long-standing and serious issue for the region and it is pleased that it is being highlighted.
“In some cases, certain territories are impacted more than others. Therefore, the association looks forward to the issue finally being resolved in the near term,” BATT added.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was part of the Caricom caucus at the roundtable discussion on De-Risking and Correspondent Banking, in Bridgetown, Barbados, where he spoke out against the unfairness and discrimination involved in the characterisation of Caribbean banks as unsafe and fraught with risks by the developed world.
In a defence of the Caribbean banking sector, Rowley said Caribbean banks were presumed to be, and therefore treated as guilty of violations, which they did not commit.
“Everything Prime Minister Mottley has said, I endorse because it represents all of our interests and our understanding of the situation. Arbitrary, self-serving action from the developed world, seeking to say as we interpret it, ‘You may enter but don’t go too far,’ that is what they are saying to us in the banking business.
“And banking is something that we can do, something that we must be allowed to do, and it represents successful diversification of the economies in the Caribbean. “And Prime Minister Mottley put it very clearly that the stereotyping that goes on in the management of the issue of safe banking, that you can be assumed to misbehave by how you look or where you live and, therefore, you are put on a list, convicted of misbehaviour,’’ the prime minister remarked.
Rowley said disproportionate focus and disproportionate action was taken against Caribbean banks while money was being laundered in the big money centres.
“We are now in great consternation observing the epiphany in London and elsewhere that these people, kleptocrats (Russian oligarchs), and they have been hiding their monies in Mayfair...And it leads us to ask, had the Ukrainians not been bearing the brunt of this attack, what would have been happening to the money laundering and the encouragement?” he said.
Also speaking at the Caricom caucus was president of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), Nigel Baptiste, who said while the size of his financial institution has shielded it from the direct negative consequences of de-risking by correspondent banks, it is not immune to its impact.
“Throughout the Caribbean our clients and my colleagues in the various countries lament the adverse effect of the loss or lack of financial access on the conduct of regular daily transactions,” he said.
“This is unfortunate, but necessary because financial institutions in the Caribbean are presented with no choice. We either de-risk our clients or de-risk ourselves,” Baptiste said.
He said he hopes the roundtable initiative would become the “next step in making the objective of financial inclusivity a reality. Our view is that we are all stronger together. The collective is more powerful if we each individually are strengthened,” he said, hoping for a “highly productive discussion” at the event.
Meanwhile, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago, responding to the Express on the matter, said the bank continues to leverage the Scotiabank Group’s global brand and relationships with correspondent banks to continue facilitating customers’ business with foreign counterparties.