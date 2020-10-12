Dr Roshan Parasram

THE Barkeepers and Operators Association (BOATT) wants Government to lift restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Their appeal comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, said lockdowns should not be used as the primary method of control.

“The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganise, regroup, rebalance your resources; protect your health workers who are exhausted,” Dr Nabarro said in an interview with The Spectator. “But by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

BOATT said in light of the latest health update from WHO they are urging the Government to reconsider local Covid-19 restrictions.

The association noted that both Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram are on record as stating their actions are in accordance with WHO recommendations and guidelines, and that the "parallel health care system is fully equipped and has ample capacity to deal with the Covid-19 situation".

“Because of this, together with the mandatory mask legislation,” BOATT argues, “there is absolutely no reason in which the Government can justify continued restrictions to the business community of Trinidad and Tobago”.

Proper adherence and enforcement

The association, added that it stands firm in its position that proper adherence and enforcement of the Ministry of Health guidelines are necessary at this time in all business and public settings, and would like to urge all bar owners to do so.

Also BOATT reiterated that all businesses that do not adhere to the proper health guidelines should feel the full brunt of the law.

The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that beaches, gyms, cinemas and churches will stay closed, while in-house dining and contact sports are still suspended, but stated that these activities could come under revision by October 24.

