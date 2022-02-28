MAJORITY State-owned TSTT says it supports last week’s agreement by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union on the proposed reduction of intra-Caricom roaming rates.

In a statement last week, the local telecommunication provider said it fully embraces the initiative as it will redound to the benefit of its customers, particularly those who travel frequently in the region, by making intra-Caricom roaming rates more affordable.