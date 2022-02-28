Express Business Filler #1

THE Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) is expressing grave concern with the full party-like environment at the Taste of Carnival events and as well as at non-sanctioned events, which is in total violation of the current health ordinance.

In a release yesterday, BOATT said while it is in total agreement for these types of events to take place for fully vaccinated individuals, this cannot continue while legal, law-abiding businesses are being restricted, suppressed, and penalised for less than what took place at these events.

The association stressed that while bars continue to operate as safe zones for vaccinated patrons only, the public continues to congregate and consume alcohol and frolic in all public spaces.

“While some bars are being charged and dealt the heavy hand of the law by the TTPS, other more prominent bars, some of which are owned, operated, and secured by past and present police officers, are being protected, encouraged and allowed to operate in an illegal, lawless behaviour,” BOATT lamented.

It noted that the association met with the acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, in November, where all these issues were discussed and relevant information supporting these claims were provided and to date absolutely nothing has been done.

“The only way the current safe zone initiative can work is with equitable enforcement and the TTPS has shown that they are incapable of providing this service.

The inequitable enforcement and corrupt practices of the TTPS punish the legal law-abiding businesses while allowing the illegal lawless businesses to prevail and prosper.” BOATT added.

However, acting Police Commissioner Jacob said yesterday that if the association has information that some prominent bars are operating above the law and are being protected by past and present police officers they can call 555, crime stoppers or send an e-mail to cop@ttps.gov.tt with the names of the particular establishments.

Jacob stressed that BOATT must produce such evidence.

“If I am aware of any commander who is engaged in the type of behaviour being claimed, I would call for an investigation into the matter. Nevertheless, up to this date I have not gotten any evidence to support the claims, about these particular bars,” the top cop said.

He noted that the TTPS stands ready to work with them on the various issues raised.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TSTT on board with roaming cuts

TSTT on board with roaming cuts

MAJORITY State-owned TSTT says it supports last week’s agreement by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union on the proposed reduction of intra-Caricom roaming rates.

In a statement last week, the local telecommunication provider said it fully embraces the initiative as it will redound to the benefit of its customers, particularly those who travel frequently in the region, by making intra-Caricom roaming rates more affordable.

GHL profits rise 1%

GHL profits rise 1%

WESTMOORINGS-headquartered Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) on Friday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $782.33 million for its 2021 financial year, which is one per cent more than the $774.45 million the insurance company declared in 2020.

First Citizens exploring options in Jamaica

First Citizens exploring options in Jamaica

FIRST Citizens chief executive Karen Darbasie met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday, as part of the local bank’s exploration of investment opportunities in the north Caribbean island, multiple sources in Kingston told the Express on Thursday.