THE Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) is expressing grave concern with the full party-like environment at the Taste of Carnival events and as well as at non-sanctioned events, which is in total violation of the current health ordinance.
In a release yesterday, BOATT said while it is in total agreement for these types of events to take place for fully vaccinated individuals, this cannot continue while legal, law-abiding businesses are being restricted, suppressed, and penalised for less than what took place at these events.
The association stressed that while bars continue to operate as safe zones for vaccinated patrons only, the public continues to congregate and consume alcohol and frolic in all public spaces.
“While some bars are being charged and dealt the heavy hand of the law by the TTPS, other more prominent bars, some of which are owned, operated, and secured by past and present police officers, are being protected, encouraged and allowed to operate in an illegal, lawless behaviour,” BOATT lamented.
It noted that the association met with the acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, in November, where all these issues were discussed and relevant information supporting these claims were provided and to date absolutely nothing has been done.
“The only way the current safe zone initiative can work is with equitable enforcement and the TTPS has shown that they are incapable of providing this service.
The inequitable enforcement and corrupt practices of the TTPS punish the legal law-abiding businesses while allowing the illegal lawless businesses to prevail and prosper.” BOATT added.
However, acting Police Commissioner Jacob said yesterday that if the association has information that some prominent bars are operating above the law and are being protected by past and present police officers they can call 555, crime stoppers or send an e-mail to cop@ttps.gov.tt with the names of the particular establishments.
Jacob stressed that BOATT must produce such evidence.
“If I am aware of any commander who is engaged in the type of behaviour being claimed, I would call for an investigation into the matter. Nevertheless, up to this date I have not gotten any evidence to support the claims, about these particular bars,” the top cop said.
He noted that the TTPS stands ready to work with them on the various issues raised.