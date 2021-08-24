Barbados linking vaccines to recovery

The senior economic advisor to the Barbados government, Dr Kevin Greenidge wants a quick solution to the issue of vaccines so as to allow for a turnaround in the economic fortunes of the island.
Greenidge said the pandemic had resulted in the local economy collapsing by almost 18 per cent with at least B$2 billion (one Barbados dollar=US$0.50 cents) in economic activity being lost, the largest decline in the country’s economic history.
Speaking at the final town hall meeting on the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, the senior economic advisor said a second outbreak of the virus, last December, which led to a shutdown in February this year, saw a further decline in economic activity by over 20 per cent or “another B$500 million lost in one quarter”.
Greenidge told the audience that Barbados is a tourism-dependent economy, and 40 per cent of its income activity is tourism. He said 40 per cent of the country’s employment, both direct and indirect, come from the sector, with over 50 per cent of foreign reserves coming from tourism.
At present, there are 4,000 workers in hotels and restaurants, as opposed to over 16,000 before the pandemic which, according to Greenidge, resulted in unemployment claims “going through the roof”.
“Collectively, if we do not find a solution that means that we keep the Covid levels down, it means we will not get this economy starting to recover in this year. Everything is poised for recovery right now because of the increased commitments that we get (in terms of) tourism officials working to get increased airlift.
“The US is expected to grow by five and a half per cent this year, even though Florida has one of the highest outbreaks in the world. We are so small that we don’t have that luxury. Another outbreak, we can’t manage it… Another shutdown, we can’t handle it because we do not have the resources.”
Greenidge said due to work done previously to stabilise the economy, Barbados had been able to survive the first Covid-19 outbreak and was able to provide unemployment benefits and support for the vulnerable.
“Whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated, we all have to do what we have to do at the individual level to ensure that we protect ourselves and we protect those around us, so that we do not get another outbreak, and get this country back on track.
“Everybody got to do their part… the big picture is that we got a lot to lose if we don’t get this act together,” he told the audience.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness says it is working to ensure that frontline workers in the public health care sector are vaccinated against the virus.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, said while most of the nursing complement had been inoculated, authorities still had some way to go.
He told the town hall meeting that the Ministry had embarked on a series of campaigns “to make sure that individuals who work on the premises of healthcare institutions were vaccinated”, but noted that they had received a mixed response.
“Why? Because their clientele (tend) to be older, (and) either have mental illness, or have NCDs. The truth of the matter is that the response has been mixed. We have had success in public health, where up to 78 per cent of our nursing staff have been vaccinated. In the Psychiatric Hospital, it’s about 68 per cent of the nursing staff.
“That is just good policy. It doesn’t make any sense that you are in a sick bed and the person who is taking care of you is not vaccinated. Ideally that should not be the case. We don’t want an individual who is in hospital to end up with something they didn’t go into hospital with in the first place. We have this mantra in medicine ‘do no harm’, and the issue with respect to vaccines is an added layer to protect vulnerable persons in vulnerable situations,” Dr George added.
He said the Ministry would continue to educate persons employed within the health care sector about the importance of this exercise.
—CMC