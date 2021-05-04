Barbados sees 19.8% Q1 decline

MORE than 2,700 workers were retrenched in 2020 compared to 1,528 people let go in 2019, the Central Bank said yesterday.

In its annual economic survey for 2020, the bank said the data on retrenchment notices filed at the Ministry of Labour counted 2,744 retrenchments for last year.

The finance, insurance, real estate and other business services served the most notices, with 879 people getting sent home.