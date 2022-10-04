BARBADOS is due to host two conferences this week, which will address issues of the development of fintech in the Caribbean region and the digital transformation of the region.
The first conference, called Fintech Islands, gets underway in Bridgetown today and continues until Friday.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the inaugural Fintech Islands conference, which is expected to be attended by more than 300 delegates from across the world.
The Barbados government’s mandate for the conference is to create a world-class event that will be a catalyst for the growth of the fintech ecosystem in the Caribbean.
“Our speaker line-up includes 100 plus fintech leaders from around the globe. More than 60 per cent of speakers are founders and CEOs. More than 40 per cent of speakers are from outside of the Caribbean region, including fintech leaders from North America, LATAM, Europe and Africa,” said Fintech Islands senior advisor, Andrew B Morris.
The former chief content officer for the Money20/20, said the conference agenda features four major themes particularly relevant to the context of the Caribbean venue namely financial inclusion, climate fintech, cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance and embedded and open finance.
The organisers said the conference will also afford delegates invaluable networking opportunities and immersive island experiences.
Among the T&T participants in that conference are Aldwyn Wayne, founder and CEO of WiPay, Zwede Hewitt, co-founder of LUHU and Gregory Hill, managing director of ANSA Merchant Bank.
The second conference is being hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados as the 2022 edition of its Caribbean Economic Forum.
Under the theme “Moving to Digital Payments: What Does it Mean For Me” the forum will on Thursday discuss how Caribbean people can benefit from the digitisation of their country’s payments systems.
“We are seeing the acceleration of digital payments worldwide, and the Caribbean is no exception. Indeed, three central banks have launched their digital currencies, and several private sector regional and international companies are offering digital solutions to facilitate payments and reduce the associated costs,” said CBB spokesperson, Novaline Brewster.
The bank said both public and private sector experts agree that digital payments extend financial inclusion, accelerate transactions, and improve business facilitation.
“Like the rest of the world, many of us are paying digitally, whether it’s online banking, mobile wallets, or in the case of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), Jamaica, and the Bahamas, a central bank digital dollar,” the CBB said.
Brewster said the forum will explore the benefits and challenges of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and private digital payments and explain how these solutions will transform the payments landscape in the consumer’s interest.
“The discussion will also focus on how providers mitigate cyber security and other associated risks. We invite people across the Caribbean to log on and share their experiences, describe the benefits, and seek responses to any concerns. This forum is for those who have embraced paying digitally as well as those who still rely on cash only,” Brewster said.
CEO of the T&T International Financial Centre (IFC), John Outridge, is a featured speaker at that conference.
Other speakers include Wendy Delmar, CEO of the Caribbean Association of Banks and Sharmyn Powell, chief risk officer at the St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). —CMC
The first conference, called Fintech Islands, gets underway in Bridgetown today and continues until Friday.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the inaugural Fintech Islands conference, which is expected to be attended by more than 300 delegates from across the world.
The Barbados government’s mandate for the conference is to create a world-class event that will be a catalyst for the growth of the fintech ecosystem in the Caribbean.
“Our speaker line-up includes 100 plus fintech leaders from around the globe. More than 60 per cent of speakers are founders and CEOs. More than 40 per cent of speakers are from outside of the Caribbean region, including fintech leaders from North America, LATAM, Europe and Africa,” said Fintech Islands senior advisor, Andrew B Morris.
The former chief content officer for the Money20/20, said the conference agenda features four major themes particularly relevant to the context of the Caribbean venue namely financial inclusion, climate fintech, cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance and embedded and open finance.
The organisers said the conference will also afford delegates invaluable networking opportunities and immersive island experiences.
Among the T&T participants in that conference are Aldwyn Wayne, founder and CEO of WiPay, Zwede Hewitt, co-founder of LUHU and Gregory Hill, managing director of ANSA Merchant Bank.
The second conference is being hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados as the 2022 edition of its Caribbean Economic Forum.
Under the theme “Moving to Digital Payments: What Does it Mean For Me” the forum will on Thursday discuss how Caribbean people can benefit from the digitisation of their country’s payments systems.
“We are seeing the acceleration of digital payments worldwide, and the Caribbean is no exception. Indeed, three central banks have launched their digital currencies, and several private sector regional and international companies are offering digital solutions to facilitate payments and reduce the associated costs,” said CBB spokesperson, Novaline Brewster.
The bank said both public and private sector experts agree that digital payments extend financial inclusion, accelerate transactions, and improve business facilitation.
“Like the rest of the world, many of us are paying digitally, whether it’s online banking, mobile wallets, or in the case of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), Jamaica, and the Bahamas, a central bank digital dollar,” the CBB said.
Brewster said the forum will explore the benefits and challenges of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and private digital payments and explain how these solutions will transform the payments landscape in the consumer’s interest.
“The discussion will also focus on how providers mitigate cyber security and other associated risks. We invite people across the Caribbean to log on and share their experiences, describe the benefits, and seek responses to any concerns. This forum is for those who have embraced paying digitally as well as those who still rely on cash only,” Brewster said.
CEO of the T&T International Financial Centre (IFC), John Outridge, is a featured speaker at that conference.
Other speakers include Wendy Delmar, CEO of the Caribbean Association of Banks and Sharmyn Powell, chief risk officer at the St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). —CMC