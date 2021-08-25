BARITA Investments Ltd, the Jamaican investment company in which majority State-owned FCB has an interest, is planning to raise about US$100 million (Ja$15 billion) in its Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares next month.
If the APO is successful, it would be the largest capital-raising exercise in the history of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), eclipsing the record set by Barita’s September 2020 APO, which raised Ja$13.5 billion (US$93 million).
In a notice posted on the JSE website after the close of trading on Tuesday, Barita advised that its board met on Monday and passed resolutions for the APO.
The board approved the issue of up to 187.5 million ordinary shares, to the general public in Jamaica, as part of the authorised capital of the company. The board resolutions approved the issue of 125 million new shares, but gave the company the ability to upsize the APO by inviting offers for an additional 62.5 million shares “on terms and conditions as the Directors or a Committee of Directors may consider expedient in their absolute discretion.”
The board set the price of the shares offer in the APO at Ja$80.
The Barita directors also determined that the APO opens on September 3, and closes on September 21, “or such other date as determined by the group CEO.”
The board of the company also said: “New ordinary shares will be reserved for the benefit of certain specified investors in the amount determined in the discretion of the company.” Barita did not specify the investors for whom shares would be reserved or the amount of shares that would be reserved for those investors.
In Barita’s September 2020 APO, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), which is wholly owned by FCB, purchased 54,280,154 shares of the company at Ja$52 a share, for a total consideration of Ja$2.82 billion (about US$19.46 million). The acquisition in Barita’s first APO gave FCIS a 5 per cent stake in Barita.
On December 4, 2020, FCIS purchased an additional 12 million Barita shares on the floor of the JSE, paying Ja$90 a share, for a total consideration of J$1.08 billion (US$7.5 million). FCIS, which is chaired by National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) Attorney General, Anthony Isidore Smart, now owns 66,280,154 Barita shares, equal to 6.1 per cent of the company. Barita closed at Ja$92.20 a share in yesterday’s trading, making the FCIS stake worth Ja$6.11 billion (about US$40 million).
Booming profits, dividends
The 66,280,154 shares owned by FCIS make it the second largest shareholder of Barita, following its majority owner, Cornerstone Investment Holdings, the company founded by Jamaican Paul Simpson. Cornerstone owns 74.29 per cent of Barita, worth J$74.3 billion (US$495 million).
In its financials for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, Barita reported after-tax profit of J$3.7 billion, which was an 83 per cent increase over J$2 billion the company declared bor the first nine months of the 2020 financial year. According to the Barita nine-month report, which is posted on the JSE website, its earnings per share for the period was J$3.38, which was 38 per cent above the corresponding result of Ja$2.45 in its 2020 financial year.
On August 15, Barita announced that its board of directors approved a board resolution on August 13, 2021, for an interim dividend of J$3.029 per stock unit to be paid on October 7, 2021. That dividend is equal to 89.6 per cent of the J$3.38 earnings per share for the nine-month period, ending June 30, 2021
The interim dividend of Ja$3.029 per share will be paid to shareholders on record at the close of business on September 23, 2021. That is two days after the close of the APO on September 21, which means if FCIS participates in the APO, it will receive the Ja$3.029 dividend on its existing 66,280,154 shares and the new shares it purchases.
Speaking on the issue at a news conference last week, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said: “...From what I am reading, they are saying they made a significant capital gain, the company (Barita) is doing very, very well. Their profits have increased by 80-something per cent. So, from the First Citizens Bank perspective, it was a good investment. They have made money on it and it is yielding a good return.”