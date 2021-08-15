Barita’s profit jumps 83%

JAMAICAN financial services company, Barita Investments Ltd, has reported after-tax profit of Ja$3.66 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, which is an increase of 83 per cent over the after-tax profit for the same period in 2020.
Majority State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) is the second largest shareholder of the Jamaican company with 6.1 per cent, acquired by its 100-per cent-owned subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS).
Barita recorded net operating revenue of Ja$6.7 billion for the first nine months of its 2021 financial year, which was 77 per cent higher than the prior-year period.
The company’s main contributor to its net operating revenue was its non-interest income, which totalled Ja$5.5 billion for the period October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. That was 88 per cent more than the Ja$2.9 billion the financial institution generated for the same period in 2020. Barita’s non-interest income as a percentage of net operating revenues was 83 per cent during the period, “which reflects the group’s focus on optimising its revenue mix with emphasis on fee-based income.”
Barita chairman, Mark Myers, said: “The growth in non-interest income is principally driven by improvements in fees and commission income and foreign exchange trading and translation gains.”
Barita’s fees and commission income rose by 95 per cent to Ja$2.7 billion compared with its 2020 financial year result of Ja$1.4 billion.
“This line item shows the results of strong performance by our investment banking and asset management business lines relative to the corresponding period in 2020,” Myers said.
Barita’s foreign exchange trading and translation gains for the nine months to June 30 amounted to Ja$1.8 billion, which was more than four times greater than the Ja$428 million the company recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.
Barita got the approval of its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on August 3 to undertake a new Additional Public Offering (APO) of up to 240 million new shares.
The company raised Ja$13.5 billion in an APO last September.
FCIS acquired 54,280,154 shares in the Barita Investments APO in September 2020, paying J$52 a share, for a total consideration of about Ja$2.82 billion (US$19.5 million). That initial investment gave FCIS a 5.0 per cent stake in the Jamaican company, which made it the second largest investor in Barita, after Cornerstone Financial Holdings, which is the majority shareholder with about 74 per cent.
Following its initial investment in Barita in September 2020, FCIS acquired a second block of 12 million shares in Barita, taking its shareholding to 66,280,154 shares, or 6.1 per cent of the Jamaican company. FCIS acquired the second block of Barita shares on December 4, 2020, at a price of Ja$90 a share for a total consideration of approximately Ja$1.08 billion (US$7.2 million).
Speaking of the bank’s investment in Barita at its annual meeting on June 30, FCB chief executive officer, Karen Darbasie, said the bank has “actually recorded a very good capital gain” on its investments in Barita Investment Ltd, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
“We continue to look for more investments, but they (Barita) are investments that were done in the normal course of business to capitalise on potential for gains and/or returns so that we could continue to deliver the positive growth in our profits for all of our shareholders,” said Darbasie. (US$1 = Ja$154)