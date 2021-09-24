Barita says APO successful

JAMAICAN investment company Barita Investments Ltd says its additional public offer (APO) of new ordinary shares successfully raised about US$67 million (Ja$10 billion), but the company delayed announcing whether the APO would be upsized.
In a notice posted on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange on September 22, Barita Investment said the APO “was successfully closed on September 21, 2021 at 4 p.m.”
“Further information with respect to the basis of allotment of the APO will be advised in due course at which point the decision respecting upsizing of the offer will also be communicated.”
In the prospectus for the Barita Investments APO, the company said it planned to issue 125 million new shares at Ja$80 a share, raising Ja$10 billion (US$66.3 million). Given its 75 per cent stake in Barita Investments, that company’s parent, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, would have had to raise US$50.5 million to ensure that its shareholding in Barita Investments is not diluted.
Sources in Jamaica told the Saturday Express that, without borrowing any more money, Cornerstone Financial can count on at least US$38 million to purchase the Barita Investment shares worth US$50.5 million:
• The Cornerstone shareholders contributed about US$21 million in a rights issue earlier this month; and
• Cornerstone Financial is due to receive about US$17 million (J$2.48 billion) from the J$3.029 dividend per share declared by Barita Investments to shareholders on record at the close of business on September 23. The Barita dividend is due to be paid on October 7.
Cornerstone currently owns 821,566,479 Barita Investment shares, having increased the shareholding in its subsidiary by 15 million shares on August 16. On that day, some 12,047,520 Barita Investments shares were sold by Barita Finance and another 2 million shares were sold by two people connected to Cornerstone, Jamaican financial sources told the Saturday Express.
In the prospectus for the APO, Barita Investments also said its board approved the ability of the company to upsize the APO by inviting offers for an additional 62,500,000 new ordinary shares. That would take the APO to 187.5 million shares at Ja$80 a share, raising Ja$15 billion (about US$100.9 million).
If the APO is upsized to 187.5 million shares, the Cornerstone shareholders will have to come up with US$75.7 million.
Up to late yesterday, majority State-owned FCB had not indicated whether its subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), had purchased shares in the second APO hosted by Barita Investments in one year.
In September 2020, FCIS made an initial investment in Barita Investments in the Jamaican company’s first APO of shares.
FCIS acquired 54,280,154 shares in the first APO, paying Ja$52 a share, for a total consideration of about Ja$2.82 billion (US$19.5 million). That initial investment gave FCIS a five per cent stake in the Jamaican company, which made it the second largest investor in Barita, after Cornerstone Financial Holdings, which is the majority shareholder with about 75 per cent.
Following its initial investment in Barita in September 2020, FCIS acquired a second block of 12 million shares in Barita, taking its shareholding to 66,280,154 shares, or 6.1 per cent of the Jamaican company. FCIS acquired the second block of Barita shares on December 4, 2020, at a price of Ja$90 a share for a total consideration of approximately Ja$1.08 billion (US$7.2 million).
For FCIS to maintain its 6.1 per cent stake in Barita Investments, it would have had to purchase 7.62 million shares at Ja$80 for a total consideration of about US$4.10 million. FCIS should collect US$1.35 million in Barita Investment dividends on October 7.
Apart from making an investment of close to US$27 million to acquire a 6.1 per cent stake in Barita Investments, FCB is reported to have lent Cornerstone Financial some US$25 million in the year ending September 30, 2020.