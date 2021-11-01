AS THE Government’s easing of restrictions allowed bar owners to resume full-service operations from yesterday, president of the Barkeepers and Owners Association of T&T (BOATT) Sateesh Moonasar said he had seen a change for the better.
While some bars did not open their doors two weeks ago when the Government rolled out its safe zone initiative, Moonasar said he was pleased to see more bars had decided to open their doors yesterday.
“Everything is a work in progress. We anticipate seeing more and more (bars) reopen in the coming weeks,” he said.
There were a few ‘grey areas’ from the onset of the Government’s Safe Zone Initiative for bar owners, but it has all since been sorted out, Moonasar added.
“There were a few situations which needed to be resolved in different districts, but there were no major issues. As an association, we have liaised with the different enforcement agencies across the country, with the health inspectorate, with the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) at the different divisions and those issues have been ironed out. Now it is just a matter for the bars and restaurants adhering to the proper protocols and guidelines,” he said.
On October 16, the Government announced that restaurants and bars were allowed to resume full service and serve alcohol to vaccinated patrons from yesterday.
Capacity however remains at 50 per cent.
Wait and see approach
Several bar owners in north and south Trinidad told the Express yesterday they have adopted a wait and see approach as it is just the first day for the full resumption of bar services.
Owner of Frankie’s Bar on Ariapita Avenue, Chris Santos, said, “I hope this can move seamlessly, and we can see how it goes from there. It is at least a starting point. Initially, we were told that we would operate at 100 per cent capacity, but it’s now at 50 per cent, so that’s a bit of a letdown. At least there is a starting point because the industry has been down for too long.”
Santos said as yesterday was the first day, he has not been able to gauge the number of customers coming to drink, but he expects as time goes along to get a better sense of this as well as people’s comfort level.
“Right now, I am focusing on the food aspect. We mainly have a take-away service for breakfast and lunch. People ask us if they really have to show their vaccination cards to come inside to collect their food to go, and the answer is yes. It is a safe zone, so we let all patrons know they must show their vaccination card upon entry,” he said.
According to Santos, so far, customers have been understanding and compliant with the guidelines.
He said the curbside pickup has been offered for customers who may not come into the establishment to collect an order.
“The response has not been too bad. We want everyone to be comfortable,” Santos said.
The alcohol factor
Owner of Trotters, Peter George, said, “All the restrictions are still there. The only change is that you can serve alcohol to vaccinated patrons only. I don’t think it will move the needle during the week, but it may move on the weekend. We will have to wait and see. I don’t think serving alcohol alone without the curfew rollback will have much of a difference.”
Jenny’s on the Boulevard owner Jenny Sharma echoed similar sentiments.
She said it was too soon to give a proper account regarding the number of patrons coming in for a drink.
Sharma said, “Keep in mind, it’s also a period where many Hindus are abstaining from alcohol and meats. However, there is a desire, a request, and a demand for in-house dining with alcohol. I’m a bit concerned that people out there need to be a bit more responsible and understand the consequences of not being vaccinated.”
She said all patrons coming to Jenny’s are conforming to the Safe Zone requirements without any issues.
At Styles Restaurant and Bar in Retrench Village, business was slow but steady yesterday as people were still trying to get used to alcohol consumption on the premises. Management of Happy Hole Bar on St James Street, San Fernando, told the Express there was a steady flow of senior citizens who were quite happy to consume a cold beverage in the hot weather.
At Skyline Pub at RPM Plaza, San Fernando, there was a low turnout of patrons during the early part of the day, but activity picked up later in the evening.
Reduce curfew further
President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said while many restaurant and bar owners were optimistic with the full resumption of services from yesterday, some bars may not be able to reopen due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.
He said, “We remain hopeful that today’s ease of restrictions can encourage some confidence to invest in this sector once again.”
As the Divali and Christmas festivities loom, Singh says the industry will take some time to recover.
He said, “We are anticipating that sales will increase during this period. It may not be on par with pre-pandemic sales for some time to come as many remain unemployed and inflation continues to increase the cost of living across the board. The Chamber continues to advocate for a further reduction in the curfew hours as businesses in the entertainment sector see increased activity after regular working hours.”