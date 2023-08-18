BATT offers $10,000 reward

THE Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) is offering a $10,000 reward for information related to the recent robberies where people who had just withdrawn money from commercial banks were targeted.
This offer of a cash reward comes after BATT announced last month that it would be partnering with Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd to address the growing concern.
“The Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) is seeking your assistance in solving a number of recent robberies related to customers en route from banks to other premises,” a newspaper advertisement stated yesterday.
“BATT is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for useful information that leads to an arrest of anyone responsible for one of these robberies,” it stated.
“Do you have any information or suspicions related to any of these robberies? Have you heard someone speaking about one of these incidents?” BATT stated in the advertisement.
One of the most recent incidents like this to take place occurred this week when Carla Ferreira, the wife of National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) chairman Patrick Ferriera, was attacked and robbed, at her Westmoorings home, not long after she had left a bank.
Ferreira told investigators she believed she was followed after leaving the bank.
She said she went to withdraw money, however, while waiting in line, she started to feel light-headed and decided to go home without conducting her transaction.
As a result, the bag which was stolen only contained $3, her bank cards and identification cards.
The increase in the frequency of robberies like this caused BATT to issue two releases in recent times.
On July 12 BATT said it acknowledged with “great concern” the increased risk being faced by clients before and after they visit our branches and ATMS.
“In an effort to combat the uptick in these criminal activities, BATT has strengthened its coordination effort among all banks; broadened the interaction with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; and is finalising a partnership with Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd with a view to mitigating and or managing incidents of this nature collectively and expeditiously,” it stated.
“We would like to assure our clients that their safety remains a primary concern of BATT and while we encourage clients to make greater use of our non-cash service options, we are committed to doing what we can to provide a safe environment for clients who choose to avail of our cash services. We remind clients to remain alert, pay close attention to their immediate environs when approaching and leaving bank premises and notify the bank and police right away if any suspicious activity or individuals are noticed,” it stated.
In June BATT also advised bank customers to take precautions when performing transactions, such as using online banking platforms to minimise cash withdrawals, shielding one’s PIN number at point-of-sale machines and avoiding clicking unsolicited e-mails.
BATT said anyone with information with respect to the robberies should call 800-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.com.
“Persons providing tips to Crime Stoppers and collecting cash rewards have always remained anonymous,” the advertisement stated.
Crime Stoppers said this system has been used successfully since 1999.