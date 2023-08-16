banking scams

‘a fraudulent ad’: An image of several of the Instagram banking scams currently circulating.

BE cautious, as there is a new scam circulating, the Bankers Association of Trinidad & Tobago (BATT) warned yesterday.

“It has come to the attention of the Bankers Association of Trinidad & Tobago (BATT) and its members that there is an Instagram account sharing false information about a partnership with commercial banks in Trinidad & Tobago in an attempt to solicit funds from unsuspecting individuals,” BATT stated in a release yesterday.

“This is a scam and is not sanctioned by or affiliated with BATT or any of its member banks. If you have seen any of these posts, please ignore them. This is a fraudulent ad and neither BATT nor its member banks have given any approval to anyone to act on our behalf with respect to any proposed investment scheme. BATT is also asking if these various entities or persons to desist from placing BATT and its member banks’ logos on their ads,” it stated.

BATT, was formed in 1997.

The eight member banks of BATT include the Citibank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, First Caribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, First Citizens Bank Ltd, JMMB Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd, Republic Bank Ltd, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd and RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd and ANSA Bank.

“The Association brings together these member banks under a common platform to address issues facing the commercial banking sector,” it stated.

