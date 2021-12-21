Becoming a successful T&T exporter

THE foreign exchange crunch in Trinidad and Tobago has discouraged many aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the country from doing all that they had intended, but some local businesses have broken through the existing limitations by creating robust exporting companies and have become critical foreign exchange earners in T&T.
Recently, speaking at a T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce webinar titled “Driving Export-Led Growth, How to get it Done” sponsored by the Export-Import Bank of T&T (EXIMBANK), John Hadad, Shaun Rampersad, and Kameel Khan shared how it is possible to create a thriving export business in T&T that generates forex. Their key message to the listening audience was that there is great opportunity in Trinidad and Tobago but one needs to be execution-oriented to accomplish his/her goals.
Execute in spite of fear and mistakes
Kameel Khan, co-founder of Kamri Glass, which is the first tempered glass manufacturer in T&T shared: “…getting your hands dirty, getting your team together and moving is the only way you could break this tide.” Khan started his business with $600. He began by importing and selling until he realised that he needed to begin exporting to finance his forex needs. While on a religious trip, he spoke to the only person that communicated in English and the opportunity for the manufacturing of tempered glass arose. He now exports to four different countries and currently is in negotiations to open more doors to more markets.
Adding to the discussion was the CEO of Ramps Logistics, Shaun Rampersad, who was instrumental in growing Ramps from 20 employees in 2011 to 700 currently. Rampersad opined that many people have the wrong idea when they get into the export market, believing that the experience would be seamless.
“We can’t just be distributors… you could be the most well-known brand in Trinidad but you’re not necessarily a well-known brand in the grand scheme of things. I can assure everybody… you’re going to make mistakes. Not everything is going to go the way you expect it to go, but I see a lot of people giving up because they run into some issues,” Rampersad contended.
However, he noted that learning happens via trial and error and that there were numerous nights that he remained awake with his team trying to solve problems. “Sometimes we can’t just sit down and think about what’s the best way to do things,” he said. “You just have to go and do the damn thing.”
Panellist John Hadad, co-CEO of the HADCO Group, agreed with Rampersad and Khan. Hadad said the key to defeating procrastination of execution is to have a spirit that will not give up.
He stated emotively, “When I heard Shaun and Kameel talk, my pores raised because there’s something that comes out and just says, ‘we are doing in spite of’ and… you can distil that into one word. It’s called resilience.”
Hadad, who started the HADCO group with his brothers with very little capital, explained that they had to reconsider their company structure and composition in 2015. At that time, the group was 23 years old and it comprised activities in the import, distribution, and retail business. However, the HADCO group was only earning 1 per cent of its foreign exchange needs.
Today, after recreating a sound financial structure in the business, starting and acquiring exporting brands and leveraging its existing partnerships and distribution networks, Hadad noted that the group now earns 20 per cent of its foreign exchange needs.
CEO of EXIMBANK, Navin Dookeran, recognised that the businesses present on the panel all possessed a “comparative advantage in execution”.
He added: “You guys are able to execute and that is a skill. I remember when I was back at the school, the Lok Jack School of Business. We were trying to teach that, but it’s very tough to teach.”
Dookeran said that getting an entire organisation to adopt a mindset of execution is of critical importance in determining success.
Learn the mechanics of exporting
CEO of the T&T Chamber, Gabriel Faria, also contributed to the discussion, indicating that many people are concerned about the mechanics of exports. While he acknowledged that there are some challenges to overcome, he believes that these are strategies that could be learned.
Faria said, “If you don’t have a vision—a passion—and if you don’t have a support infrastructure like EXIMBANK that’s going to support your vision,” then ultimately a business can know the mechanics but it would not maximise its success.
He commended the Government and the Minister of Finance for the work being done through the EXIMBANK. Hadad and Rampersad also praised the team at the Bank for aiding their companies with critically needed foreign exchange. Rampersad also indicated that the EXIMBANK was instrumental in playing a financing role for the building of Ramps’ 3PL warehouse facility in Guyana.
Commenting on EXIMBANK’S role in the country, Dookeran commended the panellists for the hard work they are doing; particularly noting “I want people to realise that the EXIMBANK is open to small business.”
He stated that companies can access forex even though they are not yet exporting. Once they have a plan that is viable, EXIMBANK can provide forex for up to a year. “After the year, we need to see that you have made an export sale and that you’ve brought US dollars back into the country,” he stated.
The EXIMBANK CEO indicated that the bank is able to assist businesses in the initial stages through its website. A downloadable export plan template is available, which helps aspiring exporters think through the process of their journey in a systematic way. He shared that the bank’s export programme is flourishing and noted, “There’s a global economic recovery happening and the exports are increasing.”