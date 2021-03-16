Bed manufacturer grateful for ministry, agencies work

LENSYL Products Limited, one of T&T’s leading mattress and foam manufacturers, is seeking to expand exports into new markets, with the assistance of the Export Booster Initiative which was launched by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) last month.
In an interview with the Express Business last Thursday, managing director Justin Lall praised the ministry and TTMA for such an initiative as he outlined that it would assist small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) like his business, as that is what manufacturers need now.
“The plan moving forward for Lensyl Products Limited is to grow exports into new markets and that is the kind of support we need from the Government. We would also be looking at the grant facility of $250,000 which is provided by exporTT and the Ministry of Trade in order to upgrade equipment at the plant.
Forex availability
With the foreign exchange crisis crippling businesses especially in light of the pandemic, Justin said if it were not for Export-Import Bank of Trinidad & Tobago (EXIMBANK) selling foreign exchange to local manufacturers, he knows that Lensyl would have been in a worse position.
He said the amount of foreign exchange being issued by local commercial banks is not enough, as companies need to be able to purchase raw materials and other products.
The company was founded in 1962 by Joseph Chendersane “Lenny” Lall, who passed away at the age of 97 in 2019.
The company, which is now located in Macoya, was the first to locally produce spring-filled mattresses and has been recognised as a leading name in bedding products for over 20 years.
Within the first 12 months of the company’s operations, it was able to generate over $500,000 in sales and the company now exports throughout the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean and is a key supplier of products for many industries throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
The business has now been passed onto the founder’s grandchildren Justin and Narissa Lall.
Grappling with Covid-19
Justin said profits are down by 40 per cent from last April due to Covid-19 and the two-month lockdown period that was enforced by the Government to curb the spread of the virus.
Lall said the number of orders for bedding products in the region has also declined, especially in the hospitality sector. That is because hotels are either closed or not receiving many visitors so changing of beds is not top priority; hotels are concentrating on recovering from their losses, he said.
“There is going to be a lag for the region to recover so I anticipate that it will not be until next year by the third or fourth quarter that business will start to see an upward trend of profits once again. Right now people are concentrating on the main items such as food supplies and pharmaceuticals.”
On the production side, regional sales manager Rhonda-Ann Forde said production did decrease because of the two-month closure and the company had to work with reduced staff due to the Covid regulations. But by August, she said, operations were back to normal and all employees were out to work.
In terms of sales for the period June to the present, Forde said Lensyl Products is trending slightly below. However, as the financial year ends in March of this year, there’s still a chance that the company could break even or end slightly above the previous financial year.
She said the company employs 35 workers at the production plant where the foam and other bedding materials are manufactured and in total 62 workers are employed.
Also sitting in on the interview was Justin’s sister Narissa, who is a director of the company. She said when the announcement was made that non-essential businesses had to close in April, her brother ensured that all the employees got grocery items from the nearby supermarkets in the Industrial Estate in Macoya. Lensyl also paid salaries from the workers’s vacation leave; they also applied for the Salary Relief Grant (SRG) which was provided by the Government.
“How the business was impacted was through the retail and wholesale markets because our wholesalers were not selling as they were closed as well. It was a chain reaction which affected revenue, but things are opening back up slowly and while we do not expect our profits to be [as they were] pre-Covid, earning revenue is important.”
She said the company’s drive to stabilise its revenue is why it places importance on ensuring that its Bed Quarters showroom always looks its best, in order to draw customers and make them feel at home.
She also noted that the key to a successful business is treating your workers like family and caring for them.
Justin chimed in at this point and said it was critical for employers to have a proper rapport with their employees especially in these times of uncertainty.
World Sleep Day
On Friday March 19 the world will be celebrating Sleep Day.
The slogan for the 14th annual World Sleep Day (WSD) is “Regular Sleep, Healthy Future”.
WSD is a call to all sleep professionals to advocate and educate the world about the importance of sleep for achieving an optimal quality of life and improve global health.
Lall explained that sleep deprivation is bad for the human body and in a stressful world no one should take sleep for granted.
He indicated that sleeping on proper pillows and mattresses is very important in order for the body to have a proper night’s rest.